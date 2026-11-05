From ambition to action: Financing nuclear’s comeback

Nuclear is back in the energy conversation, but can the industry attract the capital needed to turn momentum into projects? Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys speak with Lola Infante of the World Nuclear Association about financing nuclear's resurgence, the role of government and private capital, SMRs, and why making nuclear more "boring" could be the key to scaling the industry.

Learn more about the World Nuclear Association here: https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/economic-aspects/financing-nuclear-energy

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

Also on Apple Podcasts | Spotify