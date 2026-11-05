Electric Power, Natural Gas, Energy Transition, Hydrogen

November 05, 2026

Drilling for power: Geothermal’s unconventional moment

HIGHLIGHTS

Shale techniques unlock geothermal energy

Horizontal drilling taps superhot rock power

Next years prove pivotal for clean energy

The shale revolution transformed energy production. Could geothermal be next? In this episode, Carolyn Seto and Melissa Greig join Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to unpack how horizontal drilling, hydraulic fracturing and lessons from unconventional development are being applied underground to unlock new sources of clean, firm power. The conversation explores costs, scale, superhot rock and why the next few years could be pivotal for enhanced geothermal.

Learn more about S&P Global Energy here: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

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