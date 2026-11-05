Drilling for power: Geothermal’s unconventional moment

The shale revolution transformed energy production. Could geothermal be next? In this episode, Carolyn Seto and Melissa Greig join Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to unpack how horizontal drilling, hydraulic fracturing and lessons from unconventional development are being applied underground to unlock new sources of clean, firm power. The conversation explores costs, scale, superhot rock and why the next few years could be pivotal for enhanced geothermal.

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