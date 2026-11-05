Dr. Copper's Diagnosis: What Copper Is Telling Us About the Global Economy

Copper sits at the heart of the energy transition, data centre expansion and global electrification. But behind the bullish headlines lies a market wrestling with tight mine supply, negative smelting margins, tariff uncertainty and rising interest rates. In this episode, Nick Trickett joins Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys on EnergyCents to explain what is really driving copper prices and what the next 6-12 months could hold for one of the world's most important commodities.

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