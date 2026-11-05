Digital underground: Grid-forming inverters and the future of grid stability

Traditional grids rely on the physical inertia of massive, spinning turbines to stabilize frequency during sudden power outages. This stability is being challenged by the growth of solar and wind power, which lack the physical spinning parts needed to buffer the grid. Grid-forming inverters create a 'digital inertia' that enables grid stability and are increasingly critical to ensuring reliability as grids transition.

Renewable electricity experts Cormac Gilligan and Tiffany Wang join hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the vital contribution of grid-forming inverters to grid stability and consider the business models and regional constructs behind their wider spread adoption.

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