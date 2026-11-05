Electric Power
November 05, 2026
Digital underground: Grid-forming inverters and the future of grid stability
HIGHLIGHTS
Renewables lack spinning turbines for stability
Grid-forming inverters create digital inertia
Experts discuss adoption models and constructs
Traditional grids rely on the physical inertia of massive, spinning turbines to stabilize frequency during sudden power outages. This stability is being challenged by the growth of solar and wind power, which lack the physical spinning parts needed to buffer the grid. Grid-forming inverters create a 'digital inertia' that enables grid stability and are increasingly critical to ensuring reliability as grids transition.
Renewable electricity experts Cormac Gilligan and Tiffany Wang join hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the vital contribution of grid-forming inverters to grid stability and consider the business models and regional constructs behind their wider spread adoption.
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