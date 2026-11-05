Diesel in the danger zone: Inside the global diesel squeeze

Diesel markets are under mounting pressure as disruptions in Russia and the Middle East squeeze global supplies just as the Northern Hemisphere heads into winter. In this episode of EnergyCents, Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys are joined by Karim Fawaz and Will O'Neil to unpack what is driving the tightening market, whether the new US-Russia diesel deal can offer meaningful relief, and why governments are entering what Karim F calls the "policy danger zone". They also explore whether damaged refining capacity and wider logistical constraints could keep diesel markets tight even if geopolitical tensions ease.

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