After the Shock: What's Next for LNG?

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has removed a significant share of global LNG supply from the market, reshaping gas trade flows and raising questions about energy security ahead of winter. In this episode of EnergyCents, Sam Humphreys and Hill Vaden are joined by S&P Global gas expert Laurent Ruseckas to unpack the latest developments in global LNG markets.

Why have gas prices surged despite demand adjustments in Asia? Will Europe be able to refill storage and secure enough supply this winter? And if Europe is willing to pay whatever it takes, who is left competing for the world's remaining LNG cargoes?

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