Carbon removals coming of age: BECCS and the future of carbon markets

Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage has long been one of the most promising and contested technologies in the rapidly expanding world of carbon removal. It is now starting to move from theory to practice at scale, in ways that matter for carbon markets, energy producers and industrial emitters alike.

In this episode, host Eklavya Gupte is joined by three practitioners actively shaping the BECCS market to assess whether the sector has finally crossed the threshold from ambition to delivery.

Jan-Willem Bode, president of Puro.earth, maps the state of carbon removal certification; Alex Clayton, chief carbon officer at Gevo, offers a ground-level view from an operating BECCS facility in North Dakota; and Kaja Voss, CEO and founder of Inherit Carbon Solutions, explains how Europe is pursuing a different but complementary path to geological storage.

Together they assess how evolving project financing structures and sharply contrasting policy approaches on either side of the Atlantic will determine the trajectory of carbon markets in the years ahead. The central question running through the conversation is a simple one: is BECCS finally ready to deliver the tons of carbon removal that buyers, regulators and climate targets urgently need?