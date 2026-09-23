Checking in on US offshore wind: Lease buybacks and legal blowback

The US offshore wind sector is facing a new front in its battle with the Trump administration: lease buyouts. In this episode of Energy Evolution, renewables reporter Noah Schwartz tells host Camilla Naschert about federal deals that allow offshore wind developers to cancel leases in exchange for fossil fuel investment commitments and government reimbursement.

S&P Global Energy offshore wind analyst John Murray explains the financial and regulatory pressures facing developers, while former Bureau of Ocean Energy Management head Liz Klein discusses the legal challenges, state-level opposition and national security arguments surrounding offshore wind.