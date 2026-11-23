Agriculture, Biofuels, Oilseeds, Vegetable Oils, Meat, Livestock
November 23, 2026
Tallow markets eye shifting trade flows, growing biofuel demand
HIGHLIGHTS
Australia gains US market share from tariffs
Brazil pivots to new buyers amid trade shift
Renewable diesel demand lifts tallow prices
Global tallow trade is evolving as US tariffs shift the competitive dynamics between major exporters Australia and Brazil. Stronger US interest has supported Australian exports and prices, while Brazilian suppliers are increasingly looking to alternative destinations and domestic demand. In this episode, Phylliscia Kwan, commodity associate, joins Muskan Agarwal and Monique Murer, price reporters covering Australia and Brazil, respectively, and Vasu Tripathi, principal analyst, to discuss how these shifts are influencing the global tallow market, the impact of growing renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel demand, and what lies ahead for prices and trade heading into 2027.
Related links (subscriber content):
Brazil beef tallow exports plunge in October as US shipments decline
AUSTRALIA DATA: Tallow exports fall 12% MOM in September
Australian tallow likely to gain edge as US tariff gap with Brazil widens
Beef Tallow FOB Santos Waterborne $/mt
Beef Tallow FOB East Coast Australia $/mt Wkly