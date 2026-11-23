Phylliscia Kwan:

Hello and welcome to the Platts Commodities Focus podcast, a series by S&P Global Energy. Today we'll be taking a closer look at tallow and important feedstock for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. It's been an eventful year for the market with policy developments and biofuels demand reshaping our global trade. We'll focus particularly on Australia and Brazil, our two key tallow exporters, and how developments in the US have affected trade flows and market dynamics. We'll also take a closer look at the global supply and demand and some of the key factors to watch heading into 2027. I'm Phylliscia Kwan, a commodity associate and your host for today. And joining me are Muskan Agarwal and Monique Murer, our price reporters who cover the Australian and Brazil tallow markets respectively, and Vasu Tripathi, our principal analyst who closely tracks global feedstock supply and demand. Let's start with Australia.

So the US tariffs have given Australian tallow a significant competitive advantage over Brazilian material. So Muskan, how has the Australian position in the global tallow market changed over time and how have trade flows shifted towards the US?

Muskan Agarwal:

Yeah. So I would say it was a pretty interesting year to look at from the tallow perspective. We have seen quite a significant change in Australian tallow trade flows and yes, the US tariff have been a major catalyst for that shift. So if we talk about historically Brazil was the dominant supplier of tallow right into the US. And in fact, in 2024 and even before that, almost all of the Brazilian tallow volumes were headed to the US market. But the situation has changed quite since Brazil was hit with 50% of US tariffs in 2025, and that was the point when Australia emerged as a key alternative for the US market. So looking into the current situation, the tariff structure has changed a bit over time, but there is still the competitive gap between the two regions. So Brazil currently faces a combined tariff of 37.5% while on Australia it is quite low at 12.5%.

So since there is a wide tariff gap, the delivered cost for Australian tallow still remains much lower when we compare to the Brazilian material into the US market. And definitely I would say that this has been reflected in the trade flows. So before the tariffs came into picture, Australia was primarily supplying to the Asian markets, majorly Singapore. And more recently we are seeing that US has emerged as the dominant destination. And according to the latest data, more than 80% of the Australian tallow is now being headed to the US market.

Phylliscia Kwan:

Thanks for sharing that, Muskan. So it seems like the Australian market has benefited from the shift in the US buying, but the picture from Brazil seems to be quite different with them being historically the major supplier into the US. But with the tariff's disruption, it really disrupted that flow. So Monique, maybe you could share some light on how Brazilian producers have responded and if the volumes don't return to the US at previous levels, where could that tallow go instead?

Monique Murer:

Hi, Felicia. So as Muskan said, this has been quite an interesting year for tallow. Historically, Brazil has been a major exporter of tallow and over 90% of Brazilian tallow used to go to the US market. And now with the whole tariff situation, which was 50 and then 10, and now at a combined tariff of 37.5%, the Brazilian exporters couldn't remain competitive within the scenario. And the tariff uncertainty has also made a lot of companies leave the market and to explore other opportunities without such uncertainty. And the fields that still operate, they do so at very narrow margins, especially those who are still exporting to the US. If you look at the most recent trade data available, you can see that there is still flows of Brazilian tallow going to the US, and that operation is only viable because some biorefineries in the US can have some duty drawbacks.

And the main thing is that not every refinery is able to do that. And now the industry in Brazil is aiming at the European market, but there are still a lot of questions regarding the viability of that operation. We already had a volume going to the Netherlands in the most recent data available. It is the first time that we see such volume going since February. But the European market, it's a harder market than the US, especially due to certifications. The local industry here in Brazil, it's mostly uncertified. We don't have trackability throughout the whole supply chain. And the European market also don't have a lot of premiums going for fats category 3. In the bulk, basically all the Brazilian tallow, it's a category 3 fat. We don't really have any restorability for any other type of fats, especially the category 1 and 2.

Phylliscia Kwan:

Thanks for sharing, Monique. So on one side, we have the US demand pooling more Australian material, and on the other hand, we have the Brazilian suppliers looking at the alternative outlets. So that brings us to the broader supply demand picture. Tallow seems to remain a relatively limited feedstock while the demand from the renewable diesel and SEF market continue to expand. Vasu, how does the supply demand balance look like in the near term?

Vasu Tripathi:

Yeah. As we are heading into 2027, this is going to be a very interesting time to look at the overall feedstock balance and especially tallow balance. I would say that it's more of a mixed bag picture for tallow. Let's just start with the US side of things. And on the supply side, if we have US tallow supply expected to go down with a lower cattle slaughter going into 2027, that's going to limit the domestic tallow supplies. And when you look at the key origin markets which mostly supply to the US now, which are Brazil and Australia, we also expect tallow supplies to get more limited there due to the same fact of cattle retention and a smaller cattle herd leading to lower slaughter and overall production. However, when we primarily look on the demand side of things, it's also not a very clear picture for tallow, and the reason for that being the credit in the US and the recent changes which we have seen.

With the overall RVO, the feedstock demand is a strong. However, at the same time, the bias remains towards the domestic feedstocks with the changes to the 45Z credit, limiting that credit support to the feedstocks produced within North America. Recently with the surge in the prediction after this RVO has came up, we see that soybean oil use has been very, very strong. The demand for tallow, especially imported tallow, is going to be there. However, the buyers will not be willing to pay a significant premium for that given that they're not going to get a higher credit and the buyers would remain towards more of a domestic feedstock side. And that's what we are projecting for 2027.

Phylliscia Kwan:

That's very interesting. So coming back to Brazil, what are our market participants expecting from the US trade and biofuels policy? Monique, are we going to see some optimism that access for Brazilian tallow could improve or are the exporters preparing for those barriers to remain in place?

Monique Murer:

So participants aren't very optimistic about rate with the US right now, especially with Lula being reelected. Recently in the Brazilian presidential elections, participants, they are saying that it's very unlikely that the Brazil and the US governments could reach a new tariff agreement or relief, and especially nothing focused on tallow because it is not the most important flow going to the US. We already have some tariff reliefs for beef, for example, but the industry find that specifically something for tallow is very unlikely. Aside from the European market, Brazilian participants, they are now focusing on the domestic one. We have a very big biodiesel local industry in Brazil, and we are seeing tallow increase in the domestic biodiesel blend, but there are some uncertainties regarding the 16% blend mandate. Every single year, according to the Future of the Fuel's law, the Brazilian biodiesel mandate should increase by 1%, and we have not seen an increase in 2026.

The industry was expecting this increase in March of this year, but now as of October, this has not occurred, and now the industry expects the blend increase to occur in 2027 and towards the end of the year, which is very bearish for this market. Another opportunity is the SAF local industry, but the first half of blend we won in Brazil will only come online in 2029.

Phylliscia Kwan:

I see. So there is some optimism for the Australian tallow market, and other than that, we've also seen quite a bit of movement in our tallow prices in the recent months. Maybe Muskan and Monique, you guys can share a bit of what are some of the key trends and what factors have been driving the market.

Muskan Agarwal:

Yeah. I guess I would say in terms of prices, there have been quite different trends that we see from Australia and Brazil side over the past few months. On Australian side, we saw prices reached new highs in the middle of the year, especially when around July the US tariff picture became clearer. As I mentioned before, as the uncompetitive edge remained to Australia, there was a good decent demand from the US buyers. But more recently, we are seeing that the prices are now gradually coming down for Australian tallow. And I would say there is no one factor contributing to it, but a mix of them.

So US buyers have been exploring, or I should say diversifying their sourcing origins. So a couple of weeks back, we heard that the buyers are increasingly looking at other regions like Argentina and Uruguay because the tallow prices from these markets seemed competitive. And at the same time, many have been focusing more on domestic tallow. As mentioned by Vasu, it's mainly because of the 45Z credit and the domestic tallow also seems to be competitively priced for these buyers. That's an added shift. Then apart from that, if we talk about the alternative feedstock prices like UCO, for example, the pricing trend in the recent weeks have been on the downside overall, and the freights have been an important point of discussion this year. So because of the geopolitical situation, freight perspective has been something that the market participants are closely following up with. So yeah, that's majorly what I have been seeing on the Australian market side, but I'm wondering how it looks for the Brazil side, Monique.

Monique Murer:

Thank you, Muskan. The Brazilian side is a bit different right now. In the past, due to the lending cost and the competitiveness of Brazilian tallow, it used to be the fact that exporters first looked at the lending cost in the US and then they tried to price their tallow for the FOB and they could get very good margins and a good operation going on there. But now with the tariffs, the pricing has become a bit different because the Brazilian tallow is discounted against soybean oil. In Brazil, in the biodiesel industry, we don't really see any premiums for renewable waste feedstocks. They're all discounted against the most important feedstock right now, which is soybean oil. And we're seeing a lot of increase in soybean oil price this year, especially with the whole veg oil complex increasing due to the whole energy complex, very bullish this year.

And now we are seeing that tallow domestically is more competitive than doing exports really. So exporters right now are trying to assess their operations by going through how much they can get on the FOB cost without being overshadowed by the tariff situation in the US and making the operation viable against a competitive domestic market.

Phylliscia Kwan:

Thank you, Muskan and Monique, for sharing your interesting insights on the two markets. So finally, when we are looking into 2027, given the supply demand outlook and the evolving policy landscape, how do you see the global tallow prices and trade flows developing, Vasu?

Vasu Tripathi:

So when we look at the tallow pricing, we have to remember that tallow is a component of the overall bigger feedstock complex, and we don't see tallow as something which is priced independently. We see all of the oils and fats complex, including veg oils and other advanced feedstocks like used cooking oil and farm-derived feedstocks, whether it's POME or PFAD, following a similar trend. So tallow, of course, is going to follow that as well and going to trade at a premium or a discount given the policy situation as we have discussed so far. Now, when we talk about the US market specifically, we see that in the US soybean oil futures are the benchmarks for overall feedstock pricing. First reason being it is the largest feedstock in the overall biomass-based diesel mix in the US. The second reason is that it is the only feedstocks that can also respond to price sensitivity, given that on the supply side, you cannot increase the supply of other feedstocks like used cooking oil and tallow if the price is high enough.

However, that's not the case with soybean oil. And this results in soybean oil becoming the benchmark and the price setter for other feedstocks with the other domestic feedstocks, of course, trading at a slight premium to that given higher incentives. As far as our outlook is concerned for soybean oil for the next six to 12 months, we do expect it to be a little neutral to bearish, and that is based on the overall situation with the soybean complex given the soybean price outlook. And also another consideration here, especially in the very near term, is the uncertainty regarding the SREs that is pressuring the soybean oil prices in the near term. Now, as we are to finish off, I am going to give you a little bit of an upside for the overall feedstock prices, including tallow prices for the next year, more so concerned for Australian tallow prices.

As in Asia, we see that the palm oil prices are the benchmark for these feedstocks with the palm oil trade being significantly larger. And as we are heading into 2027, we have experienced a pretty strong El Nino this year, and we do expect some pretty significant prediction losses, especially in Indonesia going into 2027. And that remains an upside for palm oil prices and other feedstocks as we go here and enter 2027. As far as the trade flows are concerned, we would expect for Brazilian tallow to flow into Europe. However, in the very near term, as Monique has highlighted, the certification remains an issue with that.

Phylliscia Kwan:

All right. So what we've heard today is that the changes in the US trade policies are having effects well beyond the US market. So it is clear that tallow will remain an interesting market to watch in 2027 with tighter supplies, growing renewable fuel demand, and evolving policies continuing to reshape both prices and our global trade flows. Thank you very much to Muskan, Monique and Vasu for joining me in this conversation, and thank you for listening. This Platts Commodities Focus episode was produced by Asia digital editor Chandreyee Mukherjee in Gurugram.