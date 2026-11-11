Natural Gas, LNG, Electric Power
November 11, 2026
Europe storage gap, Middle East risks and Russian LNG exit may reshape winter flows
HIGHLIGHTS
Europe's storage falls short of a year prior
Asia LNG demand outlook remains comfortable
Geopolitical risks threaten cargo routes
As the LNG market heads into winter, the balance between demand uncertainty and supply flexibility remains a key focus for market participants. While Asia appears relatively comfortable and the prompt market has softened, Europe's storage levels remain below year-ago levels, and the continent is preparing for the gradual phaseout of Russian LNG. In this episode, Cindy Yeo, price reporter for Asia-Pacific, joins Shermaine Ang, senior manager for Asia-Pacific, and Megan Brown, price reporter covering the Atlantic, to examine how these competing forces, alongside lingering geopolitical risks, could reshape global LNG trade flows and determine where the next marginal cargo is needed most.
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