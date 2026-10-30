Soybean meal markets eye shifting trade flows and sourcing challenges as EUDR nears rollout

The EU Deforestation Regulation is moving closer to implementation as Brazil and Argentina process large soybean crops and European buyers reassess their sourcing strategies. Despite abundant South American supply, strong demand, higher futures and tight availability in the near term are helping support soybean meal prices, while the traceability requirements are adding another factor to buying decisions.

In this episode, Jason Spaziante, manager, price reporting, agriculture and fertilizer, Gabriel Faleiros, principal research analyst with S&P Global CERA and agriculture and food markets price reporters Nanditha Kinavoor Madathil and José Gomes discuss how EUDR is influencing soybean and soybean meal markets, whether trade flows are beginning to shift and what to watch as the industry heads into 2027.

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