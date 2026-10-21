El Niño and agriculture: Global wheat markets confront weather, export risks

From Australian crop prospects and India's planting season to Argentina's export potential and Black Sea shipping disruptions, global wheat markets are entering a critical period. El Niño remains a major weather risk, while ongoing export constraints in the Black Sea continue to affect global supply chains and price relationships.

In this episode, Rohan Somwanshi, managing editor, Global Agriculture News, speaks with Vikneswaran Jeya Kumaran, associate analyst, Cost and Margins; Sampad Nandy, editor, Global Agriculture News; and Vivian Iroanya, senior price reporter, Agriculture & Food, about the biggest risks and opportunities that lie for wheat producers, traders and importers in the months ahead.

Related content:

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El Nino strengthens in Pacific, may persist into Jan-March 2027: NOAA

Black Sea disruption enters third month, pushes wheat buyers to alternative origins

Milling Wheat Marker $/mt (Price Assessment)

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