Unpacking methanol-to-jet: costs, certification and SAF policy

S&P Global price reporter Daniel Workman and Global Methanol Alliance managing director Felicia Mester join podcast host Luke Warren for a discussion of key developments in methanol-to-jet (MtJ) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). They examine cost modeling that places biomethanol-based MtJ among the most economical novel SAF routes and consider how it could complement existing technologies facing feedstock and scalability constraints.

Experts also explore how ReFuelEU and other regional mandates, revenue-certainty mechanisms, and coordinated long-term policies could close the cost gap, improve project bankability, and accelerate commercial deployment.