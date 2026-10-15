How is Europe's petrochemical industry weathering rationalization and supply disruptions?

Chemical Week editor-in-chief Mark Thomas and S&P Global Energy Platts senior price reporters Mujidah Yahaya and Archit Singh join the podcast to discuss key takeaways from the European Petrochemical and Chemical Association's (EPCA) annual meeting 2026.

Topics include securing supply for Europe amid disruptions, the shrinking European petrochemical industry and how Europe can develop policies to springboard growth for the rest of the decade.

Relevant links:

EPCA: European chemical industry faces decade of consolidation

EPCA: ETS 'potentially toxic' for European petchems sector – BASF CEO

EPCA: Ample supply, weak demand to weigh on European ethylene, propylene in 2027