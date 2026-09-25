How are SOEs shaping industry's present and future?

Chemical Week publisher and S&P Global Energy head of conferences content Rob Westervelt joins the podcast for a discussion of CW's Billion-Dollar Club issue and the 2026 Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

Rob and podcast host Vincent Valk discuss the competitive pressure created by China's massive state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and how incumbent producers are responding, exemplified by this year's Billion-Dollar Club ranking. Rob also discusses some key takeaways from APPEC.

Relevant links:

Billion-Dollar Club: Rise of the state-owned enterprises

APPEC: Chinese chemical exports may reshape Asian trade flow amid US-Iran war