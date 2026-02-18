Amrize Q4 cement sales up 3.6% on year; ‘accelerating demand’ expected in 2026

Cement-producer Amrize sold 5.7 million short tons of cement in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 3.6% from the same quarter in 2024, and expects accelerated growth this year, the company said Feb. 18.

Amrize, which has 18 plants across North America, was formed in June 2025 as the result of Swiss-based cement giant Holcim's spinoff of its North American business. The company said its increase in cement shipments in the final quarter of 2025 was partially due to the recently expanded production capacity at its Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, cement plant. Amrize also saw positive demand trends that are expected to strengthen throughout 2026.

"We increased revenues to $11.8 billion, driven by infrastructure demand and an improving commercial market," Jan Jenisch, the company's chairman and CEO, said in an earnings report. "As we closed the year, we saw growing customer demand in cement and aggregates."

The company said commercial demand in 2026 is expected to increase due to lower US interest rates as well as strong data center demand.

"We are well-positioned in our $200 billion addressable market and have set our 2026 guidance reflecting accelerating customer demand and profitable growth," said Jenisch.

In addition to the recently completed expansion of the Ste. Genevieve plant, which is the largest cement plant in North America, Amrize highlighted other cement production expansion projects.

The company said it was on track to expand annual cement production capacity by 100,000 st at its Midlothian, Texas, plant.

Amrize will also increase capacity across its Canadian operations. It has invested in increasing annual production capacity by 300,000 st at its St. Constant plant in Quebec, and 50,000 st at the Exshaw plant in Alberta.

Amrize did not disclose specific completion dates for these projects.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed the Cement CIF Houston at $82/mt on Feb. 12. The assessment is down 1.2% from the beginning of the year.