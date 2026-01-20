Hoffman Green partners with France's Telamon to provide green cement

Low-carbon cement producer Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and French real estate developer Telamon signed an agreement to prioritize Hoffman Green's clinker-free cement in Telamon's future projects, both companies said Jan. 20.

Telamon operates across France, with a strong presence in Paris and its surrounding areas. The real estate developer said it plans to incorporate concrete produced by Hoffman Green into its projects. Hoffman Green's production method does not utilize clinker, the main ingredient in traditional cement. Clinker is responsible for most of the traditional cement production's carbon emissions.

"This new collaboration will enable us to roll out our 0% clinker carbon-free construction solutions across France on a wide variety of projects and markets, at the heart of sustainable and high-performance operations," Julien Blanchard and David Hoffman, co-founders of Hoffmann Green, said in a statement.

The announcement comes one week after Hoffman Green strengthened its partnership with French construction group BRIAND.

Hoffman Green said the partnership with Telamon consolidates its presence across France, particularly in the Île-de-France region. The region, which includes Paris, is key to the large-scale deployment of its carbon-free solutions.

