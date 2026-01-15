Hoffmann Green, BRIAND strengthen alliance to scale low-carbon concrete in France

Low-carbon cement producer Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and French construction group BRIAND Construction strengthened their partnership to scale up the use of clinker-free concrete across building projects in France, the companies said in a statement.

"This partnership with BRIAND goes beyond a simple commercial agreement: it is a true alliance between two companies that share the same vision of a more sustainable and environmentally responsible construction sector," Hoffmann Green co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann said, adding that the collaboration demonstrates it is possible to combine performance, competitiveness and decarbonization on a large scale.

Hoffmann Green and BRIAND have collaborated since the producer's early development, including pilot projects and work on Hoffmann Green's H2 plant.

Since initial tests began in summer 2022, BRIAND has used around 7,500 cubic meters of Hoffmann concrete across its projects.

"This partnership is a major step forward: it enables us to massively increase the use of low-carbon cement in our projects," BRIAND Construction CEO Jean-François Barrère said, adding that progress in the sector requires close cooperation and the combination of complementary expertise.

According to the statement, BRIAND increased its use of Hoffmann concrete by 30% in 2025, with the material offering comparable performance and insurability to conventional concrete while cutting carbon emissions.

The expanded partnership will accelerate deployment across offices, educational and logistics buildings, parking structures and other applications, supporting a wider rollout of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker solutions in France, the companies added.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $54.50/metric ton FOB on Jan. 8.