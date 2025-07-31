31 July 2025 | 18:00 UTC
INTERACTIVE: Asia Pacific E&P Landscape
The upstream landscape in the Asia Pacific has been redefined in recent years, driven by five key themes:
- A renewed focus on energy security, with gas playing a larger role in the future energy mix;
- Successful exploration efforts that could drive new development hubs and support backfill for existing facilities;
- Shifting above-ground dynamics that create varying levels of investor attractiveness in key producing countries;
- A spending upcycle resulting in cost escalations and limited supply chain availability, and
- A parallel drive towards a lower emissions future.