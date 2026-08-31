Looking ahead to 2026–2030, what do you see as the main drivers of the cement cycle — volume growth, value creation or decarbonization? Where do you expect the key demand inflection points to be in this period?

The war in the Middle East reminds us that a more confrontational geopolitical world is emerging and that the future of the cement industry will no longer be driven primarily by economic and construction cycles. It will increasingly be shaped by structural geopolitical and regulatory shifts, protectionism and the reshaping of capital allocation.

The future of the cement industry will likely be impacted by this geopolitical fragmentation and the shift from global to regional business models. Europe and Australia will be driven by decarbonization and associated regulatory frameworks, while emerging markets, including India, will still be driven by the old cyclicality model.

Other parts of the world will be hybrid, with different components: the US with a temptation toward protectionist tariffs, while China will evolve in an environment of systemic overcapacity and respond to a new decarbonization framework.

I can clearly see three zones of growth in the midterm. The Middle East could see an incremental 20 million to 30 million metric tons of additional demand, driven by reconstruction needs over the next decade. Africa will be driven by economic growth and huge needs across all types of infrastructure and buildings. India is expected to increase demand by an additional 50%, from 430 million mt to over 600 million mt.

Which key developments could accelerate the decline in clinker demand?

Overall, many markets are already in significant overcapacity, in Europe, Asia and even in certain countries in Africa. Coupled with the significant decline in demand in China, which is now moving from a clinker importer to an exporter, there will be overall global overcapacity that will also affect global trade.

In addition, with the impressive work done by the cement industry to develop low-carbon cement through increased use of supplementary cementitious materials, or SCMs, including newer materials such as calcined clay, which are now being used more widely, clinker demand is expected to come under pressure.

Which decarbonization levers can deliver the most by 2030?

I strongly believe that the first priority is to reduce CO 2 . Almost 50% of CO 2 reduction could come from three areas: low-carbon cement and concrete, through clinker factor reduction and accelerated use of SCMs; energy efficiency, with the use of alternative fuels, renewable energy and waste heat recovery; and operational excellence, including the deployment of digitalization and artificial intelligence.

These drivers also have the advantage of being financially attractive, as they require a minimum to medium investment and could positively impact costs. However, benchmarking shows that these drivers are not fully utilized. For example, the use of alternative fuels is in the 20% range, while best-in-class operations could reach close to 100%, and many are still in the 5% range. I understand the constraints, but there are many opportunities that are not being captured. These should be the priorities through 2030.

At WCA, we strongly believe that artificial intelligence, which is now moving from pilot projects to real industrialized deployment, can have a significant impact on the decarbonization process, both in operations and product quality.

One thing I learned at the annual WCA conference, held in Bangkok this April, is that the payback of AI implementation projects is extremely fast and below one year for many initiatives.

Regarding carbon capture, utilization and storage, or CCUS, we are still facing the problem that it requires massive financial investment, exceeding the investment cost of a clinker plant, and additional R&D is probably required to have technologies that could be financially sound. To achieve this additional step, the industry will need to work closely with governments and financial institutions.

How will carbon regulation reshape competitiveness and trade in the cement industry?

It is a long and complex process. We are monitoring the implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) at the European border. While CBAM is required to protect European producers who are facing carbon taxes, the current impact on exporters and importers is significant and will definitely drive decarbonization roadmaps in export countries.

Those who take the lead on the transformation will win. The WCA aims to foster collaboration among its members and support them through its platforms to exchange the latest technologies, best practices and guidelines.

What impacts are you observing in the cement market as a result of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East?

The Middle East crisis already has negative effects on energy costs, fuel and petcoke costs, clinker costs, freight and trade routes. As of today, and based on IMF information, GDP growth could reduce from 3.1% to 2.5%, with inflation going up to above 5%.

We can already see that the initial construction recovery experienced in early 2026 is fading due to the high jump in building material costs. We can expect an overall reduction of initial global demand forecasts, even if the war ends soon.

In the short term, prices will go up due to product availability and cost increases, with no doubt. In the long term, producers will develop more localization strategies for energy, including alternative fuels and renewable energy, and local SCMs will become highly strategic.