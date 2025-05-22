Energy analysts have said that 2024 was the final year China's annual steel production breached the 1 billion mt level and it will continue trending down going forward. What are your thoughts from the industry’s perspective regarding China’s falling steel demand?

Since June last year I've been getting this question, because I think sometimes the industry at large has expected something a bit quicker, more rapid, more of a panacea-type approach to China's stimulus. I don't think that's the case anymore.

Premier Li Qiang stated it most eloquently when he said that after years of absence, the government is now actively supporting an easing monetary policy environment to stimulate all sectors of the economy mid-to-long term. I'm not expecting lots of cash being thrown around to support the industry. They're taking a much, much longer-term view now, and this has largely been accelerated with some of the speculation around tariffs.

Do you see any challenges for China’s steel industry due to the tariffs, or more broadly?

The more complex the market is, the more diverse it is, and the more difficulty there is for it to be disruptive. The key uncertainty everybody is talking about is the tariff situation. What we're hearing on the ground here in China is that after what I call President Donald Trump's first round [as president], China has certainly understood its exposure and diversified itself around that. So we're not feeling significant pressure from any of the steel mills around them curtailing production or anything else. In fact, it's more the opposite -- more domestically-focused policies where we're seeing the government stepping back in with support for economic activity, which will continue to drive the iron ore price to be sustained at current levels in the short term, which isn't a bad number.

We don't see any major disruptions on the downside or even on the upside. They diversified their steel exports away from the US several years ago, but they were not significant volumes anyway. The majority of China’s steel production is for domestic consumption. Most of its steel exports go to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and to a lesser extent, Africa and Latin America. The flows to the US are not even in the top five destinations for Chinese steel.

What does that mean for iron ore demand in the foreseeable future?

The iron ore price has been at current levels [as of the end of March] for months now. Ever since the media started reporting on the downturn and the speculation on China's structural reform, we have just not been hearing it on the ground in China, and we're not seeing it being reflected in prices. In fact, it's probably the opposite.

What we're seeing here is structural, what I call a “reform of the market” going on, where the market is maturing, you're still seeing property develop in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. There is an explosion in investment in renewable energy transformation -- for instance, $1 trillion last year, the numbers are just gobsmacking. The automotive investment and the high-speed rail from east to west is also a pretty significant thematic that's coming up, driving steel and iron ore demand, along with increased military and defence spending. All of those sectors for us mean that it's a much more mature and sophisticated market versus just wholly being about property growth. So you are going to see largely a more plateaued market here in China [longer term] versus a depressed market in the midterm.

China’s steel market is still flowing and liquid -- port inventories are at normal levels within reasonable fluctuations, and our product mix is moving quite well. We just don't see the doom and gloom that a lot of analysts have forecast, to be completely honest, and it's evident with the price. Steel mills have been making money in the last four to eight weeks [as of March 27]. There's certainly no evidence that they're slowing their production.

How do you see China’s path to decarbonizing its steel industry?

Every other segment here in China is essentially on track to decarbonize, but the steel industry is going to struggle.

China’s current plan is to use high-grade ore out of Simandou, which then gets beneficiated in Saudi Arabia and turned into a metal with gas to make hydrogen, which will still have a carbon footprint, lower than coal, but still has a carbon footprint. This is what's called DRI [direct reduced iron], then that goes into the steel mills in China. That's well and good, but it's not a green product for starters, and there's not enough high-grade iron ore available on the planet to be able to feed that supply chain because, at the moment, it only uses a very, very high-grade ore, which is not Australian, by the way. It is ore from Simandou, some of the higher-grade small volumes coming out of Europe, for instance, and Canada.

Australia needs to reestablish itself as the supplier of choice, but what I'm hoping to get off the ground in Australia is a downstream product, value-adding in Australia, making a 95% metal that goes straight into China.

Australia has the opportunity to jump in, but we need it to step up to the plate, as does China. At Fortescue, we're building the Christmas Creek Green iron facility, which would alleviate a lot of the concerns about green iron technology. But that's just a drop in the ocean. The next step is this mega-scale project between China and Australia that we're anticipating. We have to build huge amounts of solar and processing infrastructure in the Pilbara to export a much higher grade downstream made-in-Australia product to China. And the Chinese want it.

This year, we'll have 1,500 mt/year of green iron production. We've been very vocal about our current studies around the 1 million mt opportunity, which is next, and our aspiration is to get to 100 million mt/year -- essentially getting out of the iron ore game and getting into the green metal game in Australia. But at the moment, we're not going to release the timing for that until we've got a bankable project plan that we will release.

At China's "Two Sessions" gathering, Premier Li committed to a 3% reduction in energy intensity this year, including the steel industry, which signaled that it may not meet its energy and carbon intensity five-year plan targets. How do you see this situation on the ground in China?

What we're talking about in China is peak carbon by 2030 and then a reduction down to 2060, which will have some ebbs and flows. But they invested $1 trillion last year, and then $1 trillion a year before in more than 350 GW of solar and wind capacity in this country. That eclipses all of the energy transition investment around the rest of the globe. So if they're running at 3% or 4% as an energy reduction target, for me it's immaterial.

With the mass of material that's being installed in the ground here, everyone around the world should be looking at China and how they're doing it because they're doing it economically. The landing solar price is now cheaper than coal.

What does this mean for the iron ore market?

That's the key reason [we were in the China Development Forum]. We're talking up the green metal supply chain opportunity between Australia and China. We announced that opportunity [there] a year ago, and a year later, the interest and partnership opportunities are immense.

We've met with solar and wind suppliers and signed contracts with solar suppliers to help Fortescue decarbonize, which in turn helps decarbonize the steel industry.

The next big thing is getting Australian iron ore turned into metal in Australia and sending that to China, and there's huge interest in doing that. The steel industry itself is one of those really difficult-to-abate sectors, along with cement, but China's energy transition is going at a huge rate. It's unbelievable.

Everyone is talking about it [at CDF]. It's part of the new three progressive forces that Premier Li again re-emphasized on March 24, around high-quality manufacturing -- basically using science and technology, the green transition, and big data applications of AI -- to modernize the economy.