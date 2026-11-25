SPGlobal.com/energy

IMO faces tough compromise on shipping emissions rules amid US opposition

The International Maritime Organization faces another difficult round of negotiations over the Net-Zero Framework from late November, with countries seeking a compromise on the contentious carbon pricing mechanism that could determine the pace of shipping's transition to low-carbon fuels. While industry participants see growing agreement on the framework's technical requirements for marine energy's greenhouse gas emissions intensity, deep divisions remain over how ships should comply with the GHG standards, whether mandatory payments should be imposed for noncompliance, and how any revenues should be distributed. The UN agency's member states will meet Nov. 23-27 for technical negotiations, followed by the Marine Environment Protection Committee's 85th session on Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

UK-EU agree to ETS link by 2028, electricity market integration deal in 2027

The UK and EU agreed Nov. 20 to link their carbon markets from 2028 and to conclude negotiations on UK participation in the EU's internal electricity market by 2027, marking two of the most significant energy and climate agreements between the two sides since Brexit. “This [agreement] would provide a stable basis for allowing mutual recognition of EU and UK allowances and for exempting EU and UK goods from respective Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms subject to respective laws and procedures that we plan to launch without delays," the two sides said in a joint statement issued at the EU-UK Summit in Brussels, Belgium. The parties also confirmed progress toward an agreement on the UK's participation in the EU internal electricity market, with both sides committing to conclude negotiations in 2027.

US Senate passes major energy permitting overhaul, sending measure to House

The US Senate passed a sweeping bipartisan permitting reform package aimed at accelerating energy and infrastructure development, sending the legislation to the House with little time remaining in the lame-duck session. The Senate on Nov. 19 approved the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) of 2026, by a 62-33 vote, marking the furthest a major overhaul of federal permitting laws has advanced in Congress after multiple unsuccessful efforts over the last four years. The comprehensive package would overhaul environmental reviews and permitting requirements across a broad range of energy infrastructure, including renewable energy and electric transmission.

S&P Global Energy Core

Texas regulator approves Occidental's Bluebonnet carbon storage hub near Houston

The oil and gas regulator, the Texas Railroad Commission, granted Occidental Petroleum Corp. a permit to store up to 157.2 million metric tons of CO2 near Houston, advancing the oil and gas producer's plans for a carbon storage hub on the Gulf Coast. The regulator said Nov. 19 it has approved Occidental's plan to drill six CO2 injection wells, known as Class VI wells, in northeast Chambers County, Texas. The permit, effective Nov. 18, enables Occidental to store about 7.86 mtCO2/year over 20 years. The greenhouse gas would be injected into reservoirs between 5,200 feet and 8,800 feet underground. The infrastructure would support a proposed carbon capture and storage hub for third-party industrial facilities around Houston, Beaumont and Port Arthur.

ACME reaches FID on 760,000 mt/y renewable ammonia project in India

ACME Group has reached a final investment decision for its renewable ammonia project with a capacity of 760,000 metric tons/year to be established in India, according to the company. ACME’s renewable ammonia facility in Odisha is expected to be commissioned by 2029 and supply to Indian and overseas consumers. The FID is for ACME’s Paradip project, according to an ACME spokesperson. The FID marks a critical milestone as the company moves from ambition to execution at scale, Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman of ACME Group said. The renewable ammonia from the facility will serve customers in India, Japan, and the EU across various applications and end uses.

RWE completes electrolyzer installation for 300-MW Lingen hydrogen plant in Germany

RWE AG has installed the electrolysis stacks for the final production line at what will be Europe’s largest operational renewable hydrogen plant, bringing the full 300-megawatt GET H2 Nukleus plant in Lingen, Germany, a step closer to its scheduled start-up in 2027, the company told Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy. The third 100-MW production line has been fitted with alkaline electrolysis stacks, adding to the first two 100-MW proton exchange membrane electrolyzers, an RWE spokesperson said. The plant will produce 5.6 metric tons/hour of hydrogen at full capacity and will comply with EU rules for renewable fuels of non-biological origin, according to the GET H2.