Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

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FACTBOX: Affordability, energy transition on ballot in US state elections

Gubernatorial and utility commission races in the US midterm elections Nov. 3 could reshape how states meet growing electricity demand and who pays for the necessary infrastructure, with implications for power supplies, utility investment and customer bills, Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy, reports.

Several high-stakes congressional races and ballot initiatives across the US this election cycle are set to reshape energy policy, with data center power demands and the balance between fossil fuels and renewable energy resources emerging as defining issues on the ballot.

Data center development raises the stakes, putting pressure on states to expand generation and grid infrastructure while protecting existing customers from the costs of serving large electricity users.

Governors influence energy development through legislation, permitting policy and regulatory appointments, while utility commissions decide rates, infrastructure spending and power supply plans. Those decisions shape which projects advance, how costs are recovered and who bears the investment risk.