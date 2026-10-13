Energy Transition, Renewables, Emissions, Carbon
October 14, 2026
ET Highlights: Japan’s decarbonization amid energy security concerns, Brazil’s self-generation PPAs, AI-led power boom’s net-zero stress
Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
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Japan's METI, Innovation for Cool Earth Forum stress on decarbonization
Japan's government and industry are advancing the Green Transformation (GX) strategy to strengthen energy security and decarbonization amid geopolitical uncertainties. Discussions at the 13th Annual Meeting of the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum in Tokyo, set forth faster electrification, scientific innovation and comprehensive value chains as the need of the hour for GX.
The Japanese government is now advancing the energy transition strategy with the aim of simultaneously achieving a stable energy supply, economic growth and decarbonization, according to Mami Fukuchi, deputy director-general for innovation policy, innovation and environment policy bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
As uncertainties surrounding energy continue to grow, the country is promoting public and private sector investment and providing seamless support from the development of innovative technologies through their deployment in society, Fukuchi added.
Nobuo Tanaka, chair of the ICEF Steering Committee, said countries' energy pursuits are divided between "petro-states" and "electro-states" amid new geopolitics in the energy trade. In such a scenario, Japan and Korea, which depend heavily on oil and gas imports, face a challenge and must work together on a green transition pathway closely aligned with decarbonization.
Benchmark of the Week
$29.64 mtCO2e
Platts-assessed J-credit Renewable Energy (Electricity) on Oct. 9
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Japan eyes commercial phase for carbon capture with help of policy, funding
Japan's carbon recycling strategy is shifting to commercialization as government funding and policy support help companies move pilot projects toward deployment. At the 8th International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026 in Tokyo, speakers said progress will depend on building a full carbon capture and utilization ecosystem and driving down costs. Not only should renewable energy and energy conservation be expanded, but carbon recycling and CCS should also be adopted, according to Dr Yoshihiko Ohishi, director, circular economy department at New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization.
INTERVIEW: Brazil self-generation PPAs adapt to tighter rules, growing curtailment risks
Brazilian self-production power purchase agreements have had to adapt to sweeping regulatory changes that have effectively limited new deals for large consumers, creating uncertainty after years of rapid growth. But even so, these arrangements -- which already account for over one-fifth of the country's electricity generation -- are expected to continue expanding, according to Mario Menel, president of the Brazilian Association of Investors in Self-Production of Energy, or Abiape. "Self-generation has been the main driver of the expansion of the power system," Menel told Platts in an interview.
Phase 2-eligible CORSIA credits face shortage as compliance phase approaches
As the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation enters its compliance phase in January 2027, the supply shortage that has characterized the first, non-mandatory phase is set to persist amid an expected lag in Phase 2 (P2) eligible credits. Only approximately 29 million credits issued by projects with Phase 1 (P1) supply, including tagged credits from Guyana, are also aligned with the ICAO P2 eligibility criteria (2027-2029 period) published in April 2026, according to Platts estimates.
India pushes equity, common but differentiated responsibilities ahead of COP31
India will push for attention to adaptation, mitigation and means of implementation at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, in November, with New Delhi also offering to share its coastal expertise with Pacific Island nations. The Federal Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, called for the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities to be upheld at the UN Climate Change Conference's Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji. The Pre-COP was co-hosted by Fiji and Australia in the run up to COP31, scheduled for Nov. 9-20.
Moeve agrees renewable PPAs for Spanish green hydrogen project
Spanish refiner Moeve SA has secured long-term renewable power purchase agreements for the 300-megawatt green hydrogen project at its 225,000 b/d Huelva refinery in Spain, according to the company. The combined 500 GWh/year of solar power will supply the Onuba project at the Huelva Energy Park, where Moeve is the largest shareholder and operator through two PPAs with solar developer Alter Enersun. Supply will come from two solar photovoltaic plants in the region: 265 GWh from La Luz, which is operational, and 235 GWh from Puerto Sostenible, subject to the plant's completion.
AZEC ministers commit to energy security, adopt work program for oil stockpiling
Ministers from the Asia Zero Emission Community underscored their commitment to bolstering energy security and supply chain resilience, and to laying out a work program to facilitate the building of oil stockpiles amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The ministers said they reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing energy security and strengthening supply chain resilience to ensure regional stability and contribute to global energy resilience. The 4th AZEC Ministerial Meeting was held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.