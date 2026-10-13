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Japan's METI, Innovation for Cool Earth Forum stress on decarbonization

Japan's government and industry are advancing the Green Transformation (GX) strategy to strengthen energy security and decarbonization amid geopolitical uncertainties. Discussions at the 13th Annual Meeting of the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum in Tokyo, set forth faster electrification, scientific innovation and comprehensive value chains as the need of the hour for GX.

The Japanese government is now advancing the energy transition strategy with the aim of simultaneously achieving a stable energy supply, economic growth and decarbonization, according to Mami Fukuchi, deputy director-general for innovation policy, innovation and environment policy bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

As uncertainties surrounding energy continue to grow, the country is promoting public and private sector investment and providing seamless support from the development of innovative technologies through their deployment in society, Fukuchi added.

Nobuo Tanaka, chair of the ICEF Steering Committee, said countries' energy pursuits are divided between "petro-states" and "electro-states" amid new geopolitics in the energy trade. In such a scenario, Japan and Korea, which depend heavily on oil and gas imports, face a challenge and must work together on a green transition pathway closely aligned with decarbonization.