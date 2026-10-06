Energy Transition, Renewables, Emissions, Carbon
October 7, 2026
ET Highlights: Denmark eases hydrogen pipeline rules, EU rebuffs Russia’s CBAM challenge, US states cut renewables goals
Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
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Denmark eases hydrogen pipeline rules to derisk producer commitment
Denmark has overhauled key terms governing capacity bookings for its planned hydrogen pipeline backbone, easing financial commitments on producers and sharply increasing state operating support, in a move designed to unblock a project critical to connecting Danish green hydrogen output with German and broader European demand.
The Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities revised the original deal on the country's hydrogen infrastructure after producers flagged heavy financial obligations ahead of a final investment decision on the pipeline.
Under the revised terms, the initial 500 megawatt booking requirement as of Dec. 1, 2026, is retained, but bookings will no longer be binding at that stage.
Producers now have until Nov. 1, 2027 — nearly a year longer than under the original schedule — to formally book capacity in the hydrogen pipeline. A binding guarantee of at least 100 MW must be in place by Dec. 31, 2027, for the project to proceed.
Benchmark of the Week
€84.30/mt
Platts nearest December EU ETS carbon allowances on Oct. 2, falling from a recent peak of €88.25/metric ton in mid-September.
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PATH TO NET ZERO: US states cut renewable goals on affordability concerns
US states are pulling back on clean energy goals or reclassifying what qualifies as a clean energy resource, as concerns about energy affordability grow. "The repeals and the backtracking of the targets started last year," S&P Global Energy CERA senior principal analyst Monica Hlinka said.
Asia emerging as key market for green ammonia power: Amogy CEO
Asian countries are emerging as key early markets for distributed green ammonia power, as rising electricity demand from AI, data centers, and industrial users is supporting the deployment of behind-the-meter clean power solutions, Amogy co-founder and CEO Seonghoon Woo told Platts. Such clean power solutions can serve local demand while reducing the need for large-scale grid infrastructure such as transmission cables, Woo said.
Brussels confident CBAM will survive Russia's WTO challenge
The European Commission said it is confident its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism fully complies with World Trade Organization rules, as it prepared to defend the landmark climate trade measure before a formal dispute panel established at Russia's request. "We are confident that CBAM is designed in full compliance with WTO rules," a commission spokesperson told Platts, adding that Brussels would engage with the panel proceedings but would hold no direct negotiations with Moscow.
Indian fertilizer body in talks for renewable ammonia tender round: FAI official
The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) is discussing a potential new round of renewable ammonia tenders with the government, although any new auction would depend on the progress made by developers awarded capacity in the first round, an FAI official told Platts. India allocated subsidies for 724,000 mt/year of renewable ammonia production under the 174.90 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition scheme to 11 fertilizer firms in 2025 auctions.
Vichada ARR project issues 565,544 Gold Standard carbon removal credits
The Vichada Climate Reforestation Project in Colombia has issued 565,544 Gold Standard carbon removal credits across 2022-2025 vintages, adding fresh supply from an established afforestation and reforestation project to the voluntary carbon market. The issuance, completed Sept. 28, was the project’s fifth and included 398,796 credits from vintage 2025, accounting for 70.5% of the total, project developers Forliance, InverBosques and Aldea Forestal said.