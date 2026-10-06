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Denmark eases hydrogen pipeline rules to derisk producer commitment

Denmark has overhauled key terms governing capacity bookings for its planned hydrogen pipeline backbone, easing financial commitments on producers and sharply increasing state operating support, in a move designed to unblock a project critical to connecting Danish green hydrogen output with German and broader European demand.

The Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities revised the original deal on the country's hydrogen infrastructure after producers flagged heavy financial obligations ahead of a final investment decision on the pipeline.

Under the revised terms, the initial 500 megawatt booking requirement as of Dec. 1, 2026, is retained, but bookings will no longer be binding at that stage.

Producers now have until Nov. 1, 2027 — nearly a year longer than under the original schedule — to formally book capacity in the hydrogen pipeline. A binding guarantee of at least 100 MW must be in place by Dec. 31, 2027, for the project to proceed.