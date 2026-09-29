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Brazil I-REC issuances hit record high, up 7.7% in Jan-Aug 2026

Brazilian International Renewable Energy Certificates issuances have reached a record high of 69.7 million megawatt-hour from January through August, already surpassing the total issued in the entire previous year, according to the latest data from the I-TRACK Foundation.

The figure indicates that the Brazilian I-REC market continues to grow steadily and is likely to reach a two-digit growth in 2026. In the first eight months of the year, issuances were 7.7% higher than the 64.7 million MWh issued in 2025, and by 23.5% from the corresponding January-August period.

“The market is evolving, from simply stating renewable energy consumption toward proven claims,” Isabel Arantes, strategic consultant at Instituto Totum, the Brazilian I-REC issuing body, told Platts Sept. 22. "Today, it is not enough to simply claim to consume renewable energy; it is necessary to demonstrate it through a structured, evidence-based process.”

Issuances of hydroelectric I-RECs reached 35.2 million MWh in the period, compared with 35.7 million MWh for all of 2025.

Hydropower represents most of the electricity generated in Brazil, having reached 51.2% of the total electricity supply in 2025, according to figures from the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mines. But other renewable sources have expanded in recent years, reflected in an increase in I-REC issuances.