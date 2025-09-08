2025 Tier 1 cleantech companies: Balancing growth, headwinds and sustainability goals

14 photovoltaic module suppliers, 12 PV inverters, 9 wind turbine suppliers and 12 BESS suppliers recognized in the inaugural S&P Global Energy Tier 1 Cleantech Company list.

The cleantech supply chain has been a cornerstone of the energy transition for nearly two decades. Through proactive, multi-billion-dollar investments, the industry has scaled manufacturing, reduced costs, and driven technological innovation -- bringing renewables and battery storage to the forefront of global energy strategies.

However, the exponential surge in global demand for renewables has turned the manufacturing of key components -- such as solar photovoltaic, onshore wind and battery energy storage systems -- into an increasingly crowded and competitive space. Attracted by the long-term promise of renewables leading global capacity additions through 2050, numerous new players have entered the market. As a result, over the past two years, the rapid expansion of cleantech manufacturing capacity has outpaced actual market demand. This imbalance has triggered sharp price declines in 2023 and 2024, placing significant pressure on manufacturers’ financial performance and balance sheets.

Today’s cleantech supply chains are navigating a complex environment shaped by oversupply, shrinking margins, and tightening trade restrictions -- particularly for Chinese manufacturers. At the same time, there is growing pressure from regulators, investors and customers to improve sustainability and traceability across the value chain. Companies are increasingly expected to demonstrate responsible sourcing, transparent operations and measurable corporate sustainability performance. These combined pressures are likely to persist through 2030, as the industry evolves toward a more diversified, resilient and sustainability-focused phase.

S&P Global Energy leverages its extensive history and deep expertise in cleantech supply chain market intelligence to deliver unparalleled insights through our Tier 1 company assessment. This comprehensive evaluation empowers industry players to navigate the top supplier landscape with confidence, identifying companies meeting Tier 1 criteria, including corporate sustainability.

What ‘Tier 1’ really means and why it matters now more than ever

In a market flooded with supplier rankings and fragmented scoring systems, S&P Global Energy introduces a new standard -- the Tier 1 Cleantech Companies recognition -- that is transparent, data-driven and built for long-term credibility.

A Tier 1 classification identifies a group of suppliers within a specific product category that meets a key threshold of criteria across multiple dimensions — market presence, financial health, sustainability and more. It is not a ranking or investment guidance.

In today’s overcrowded, and competitive market, cleantech manufacturers must differentiate themselves to win contracts, while project developers seek reliable, reputable partners. The Tier 1 designation helps both sides of the market make informed decisions by spotlighting suppliers that surpass a threshold of rigorous, relevant criteria.

This classification is especially timely as the industry faces heightened scrutiny around financial stability, sustainability and traceability.