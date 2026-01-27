Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

European hydrogen industry digests failure of second EU auction

The bulk of renewable hydrogen projects that were offered subsidies under the second European Hydrogen Bank auction failed to sign final grant agreements, leaving most of the European Commission funds unallocated and the EU far short of the electrolysis capacity it had hoped to deliver under its flagship funding mechanism.

The second auction secured just 380 MW of electrolysis capacity, compared with the 2.3 GW initially awarded, and the final grant from the European Commission’s Innovation Fund amounted to less than a quarter of the original budget. The EC signed contracts worth Eur271 million, far below the Eur1.2 billion initial budget, and the almost Eur1 billion initially allocated to winners.

Only six projects signed grant agreements, the EC said on Jan. 20, down from the original 15 awarded last May. And the final list includes just two of the 10 reserve projects invited for funding after seven of the original winners withdrew ahead of a deadline to commit a bank completion guarantee.

Companies that have withdrawn from the process cited the inflexibility of the auction mechanism and the uncertain market outlook as major drivers.