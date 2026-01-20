Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

California proposes deeper emissions cut

The California Air Resources Board released its proposal for annual emissions caps from 2027-2045 on Jan. 13, making slightly deeper cuts than it proposed back in 2024.

CARB’s long-awaited regulations lay out reductions to planned emissions allowance budgets from 2027-2030, reductions that total about 118 million allowances cut from the annual budgets of those four years. CARB signaled its intent to lower those annual budgets back in an October 2025 workshop.

CARB’s proposal also includes the 2031-2045 budget after the program was recently extended by the state legislature. The planned budgets are slightly tighter than CARB’s previous proposal, initially made in 2024.

CARB’s “Option 1” for 2031-2045 annual budgets posted in July 2024 proposed an overall budget of 1,366.6 million mt for those years; the newly proposed budget is instead 1,304.3 million mt, a 4.5% decrease.

“These proposed changes are expected to bolster the [cap-and-invest program’s] price signal and increase the incentive for covered entities to invest in GHG emissions reduction activities, aligned with the accelerated pace of decarbonization called for in the 2022 Scoping Plan Update,” CARB said.