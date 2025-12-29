Commodities in 2025: A year in infographics

With commodities markets reshaped by new trade routes, regulatory changes and sustainability initiatives throughout the year, look back at 2025 in data visualizations featuring some of the best S&P Global Energy infographics on oil, LNG, renewables and steel.

1. Sanctions and longer voyages drive surge in oil on water, not storage

Oil on water has surged to levels last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this time, the rise is driven by longer shipping routes and evolving trade patterns rather than floating storage. Increased exports from the Americas, shifting Russian oil flows due to sanctions and growing tanker demand are all reshaping global oil logistics and freight markets.

2. Brussels finetunes CBAM as importers brace for impact

The EU will launch the definitive phase of its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism in January 2026, prompting businesses to navigate uncertainties around emissions calculations and carbon costs. Key sectors await guidance from Brussels, as CBAM stands to transform global supply chains and reshape international trade.

3. US EV market poised for demand downturn after credit repeal

With the expiration of the largest US electric vehicle incentive, automakers are reassessing their strategies amid surging sales and shifting market dynamics. As federal tax credits are phased out, manufacturers and dealers face uncertainty, prompting adjustments in production plans and renewed focus on global markets..

4. Policy shifts, renewable mandates drive Asia’s UCO market transformation in 2025

Asian used cooking oil markets are undergoing rapid transformation in 2025, fueled by increasing prices and intensifying competition between sustainable aviation fuel and biodiesel producers. Major policy changes across China, Indonesia and Malaysia, alongside evolving EU and US regulations, are reshaping trade flows and demand patterns in the region.

5. Global steel trade eyes another reset amid US tariffs

The US has doubled import tariffs on steel and aluminum, heightening risks for top suppliers Canada and Mexico while also impacting global trade flows. As countries adjust to the new regime, shifts in supply chains and potential knock-on effects for China are set to reshape the international steel market.

6. India's renewable hydrogen developers bank on cost advantage in lackluster global market

India’s renewable hydrogen sector is positioning itself for green ammonia growth by 2027, banking on cost advantages and rising offtake interest. Despite market uncertainties, major projects and government support are driving development in coastal hubs, with Europe and Asia emerging as key potential markets..