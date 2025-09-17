Aluminum Prices and Market Outlook in a Shifting US Trade Policy Landscape

US aluminum prices have been in the spotlight this year, hitting successive all-time highs as Section 232 tariffs reshape trade flows and weigh on demand. But what lies ahead for the rest of 2025 and into 2026?

Meanwhile, alumina prices have fallen by more than half from late 2024’s record levels as new capacity comes online, but have we reached the bottom?

Join our experts as we discuss:

Could aluminum supply continue to outpace demand, or will China’s capacity cap shift the balance?

Have US aluminum prices already peaked?

Will fresh alumina capacity keep the market in surplus?

Join us to gain valuable insights into how policy, trade, and capacity shifts are shaping the next era of aluminum and alumina markets.