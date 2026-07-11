AI Infrastructure Boom and Backlash

The AI revolution has sparked one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in modern US history.

As demand for data center development accelerates, debates around power consumption, water usage, land development and electricity prices are increasingly shaping community sentiment, project approvals and policymaking discussions across the country. At the same time, others view data centers as critical infrastructure capable of driving economic growth, technological innovation and national competitiveness.

As a result, data centers have become a flashpoint in broader conversations about energy, development and the future of America's AI economy. These discussions are influencing regulatory proceedings, legislative priorities and elections at the local, state and national levels.

Join experts from 451 Research and S&P Global Energy for a timely discussion on the opportunities, challenges and growing tensions surrounding data center development in the United States. Drawing on insights from the 451 Research Data Center KnowledgeBase and Regulatory Research Associates within S&P Global Energy CERA, our speakers will examine what's driving public support and opposition, how policymakers and regulators are responding, and what these developments mean for the future of AI infrastructure growth.