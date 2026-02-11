Singapore Energy Briefing
A one-day S&P Global Energy briefing on how AI driven data center power buildout and energy security focused shipping and trade flows are reshaping Asia’s energy demand.
Discover one of the top commodity and energy events in Singapore, the Singapore Energy Briefing, hosted by S&P Global Energy. Taking place on October 13, 2026. The session brings together energy leaders, analysts, and investors to unpack how AI-driven electricity demand and data center buildouts intersect with shifting freight economics, energy-security priorities, and evolving regional oil, gas, LNG, refining, renewables, and chemicals trade dynamics.
With volatility returning to global supply chains and the Middle East influencing Asian flows, Singapore remains the region’s vital hub for price discovery, trading strategy, and market intelligence.
Join experts and decision-makers as they discuss how data and live pricing from S&P Global Energy are transforming business strategy across Asia.
Key Themes
- Power > AI, Data Centers
Explore how AI and data center growth is affecting power demand, generation and grid planning, near-term pricing signals, and low-carbon investment priorities.
- Shipping > Energy Security & Trade Flows
Understand how shipping capacity, freight economics, and energy security policy shifts are changing oil, gas, and feedstock flows, impacting trade routes, supply availability, and the outlook for LNG and refining margins.
- Metals > AI, Resource Security & Trade Flows
Examine how AI and data center growth is driving demand for copper, aluminum, and lithium, while new iron ore and alumina supply, geopolitics, tariffs, and evolving pricing benchmarks reshape ferrous and nonferrous trade flows, premiums, and regional market dynamics.
Who Should Attend
Designed for professionals across trading, strategy, analytics, and policy, including:
- Commodity traders and market analysts
- Energy executives and investors
- Policymakers, regulators, and sustainability leaders
Whether you’re tracking regional power and commodity signals with real-time market intelligence or assessing how trade-flow disruptions could affect demand and pricing, the Singapore Energy Briefing delivers actionable insights to guide strategic decisions across Asia.
Date: October 13, 2026
Why Attend the Singapore Energy Briefing
Data insights
Gain data backed S&P Global insights on how power demand from AI and data centers, and shifting gas and oil supply dynamics, are shaping regional import export balances, pricing, and energy flows.
Policy impacts
Understand how shipping capacity, freight economics, and energy security policy are influencing regional competitiveness and supply availability, while carbon mechanisms are affecting low carbon investment and market structure.
Expert access
Network with S&P Global subject matter experts and analysts during the event, with the opportunity to ask questions directly.
Agenda
Agenda subject to change
Venue
Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre (RCCC)
Address: 80 Bras Basah Rd, Level 4, Singapore 189560