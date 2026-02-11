Discover one of the top commodity and energy events in Singapore, the Singapore Energy Briefing, hosted by S&P Global Energy. Taking place on October 13, 2026. The session brings together energy leaders, analysts, and investors to unpack how AI-driven electricity demand and data center buildouts intersect with shifting freight economics, energy-security priorities, and evolving regional oil, gas, LNG, refining, renewables, and chemicals trade dynamics.

With volatility returning to global supply chains and the Middle East influencing Asian flows, Singapore remains the region’s vital hub for price discovery, trading strategy, and market intelligence.

Join experts and decision-makers as they discuss how data and live pricing from S&P Global Energy are transforming business strategy across Asia.

Key Themes

Power > AI, Data Centers

Explore how AI and data center growth is affecting power demand, generation and grid planning, near-term pricing signals, and low-carbon investment priorities.

Explore how AI and data center growth is affecting power demand, generation and grid planning, near-term pricing signals, and low-carbon investment priorities. Shipping > Energy Security & Trade Flows

Understand how shipping capacity, freight economics, and energy security policy shifts are changing oil, gas, and feedstock flows, impacting trade routes, supply availability, and the outlook for LNG and refining margins.

Understand how shipping capacity, freight economics, and energy security policy shifts are changing oil, gas, and feedstock flows, impacting trade routes, supply availability, and the outlook for LNG and refining margins. Metals > AI, Resource Security & Trade Flows

Examine how AI and data center growth is driving demand for copper, aluminum, and lithium, while new iron ore and alumina supply, geopolitics, tariffs, and evolving pricing benchmarks reshape ferrous and nonferrous trade flows, premiums, and regional market dynamics.

Who Should Attend

Designed for professionals across trading, strategy, analytics, and policy, including:

Commodity traders and market analysts

Energy executives and investors

Policymakers, regulators, and sustainability leaders

Whether you’re tracking regional power and commodity signals with real-time market intelligence or assessing how trade-flow disruptions could affect demand and pricing, the Singapore Energy Briefing delivers actionable insights to guide strategic decisions across Asia.