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The rapid growth of AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure is transforming the relationship between data centers and energy markets. As demand for capacity accelerates, power availability, grid constraints, supply chain challenges, and sustainability requirements are becoming critical factors in determining where and how the next generation of digital infrastructure is built.

Join industry leaders and leading analysts from S&P Global, 451 Research and datacenterHawk as we explore:

  • AI-Driven Data Centre Growth: Forecasting Demand and Investment Trends Across Asia
  • Powering the Digital Economy: Grid Capacity, Energy Security, and Infrastructure Readiness
  • Strengthening Strategic Supply Chains: Critical Minerals, Clean Technologies, and Resilience
  • Balancing Scale and Sustainability: Decarbonising Next-Generation AI Infrastructure
  • Building Asia's AI Ecosystem: Opportunities, Constraints, and the Path Forward

 

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Speakers

Leanne Todd

S&P Global Energy

Leanne Todd

Head of Energy Transition, Sustainability & Services (ETSS) in S&P Global Energy

Vince Heo

S&P Global Energy

Vince Heo

Director, Gas, Power, and Climate Solutions

Vishrut Rana

S&P Global Ratings

Vishrut Rana

Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific

Dedi Iskandar

S&P Global Energy

Dedi Iskandar

Director, APAC DatacenterHawk

Aproop Ponnada

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Aproop Ponnada

Director, Cleantech & Carbon Markets