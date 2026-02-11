The rapid growth of AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure is transforming the relationship between data centers and energy markets. As demand for capacity accelerates, power availability, grid constraints, supply chain challenges, and sustainability requirements are becoming critical factors in determining where and how the next generation of digital infrastructure is built.
Join industry leaders and leading analysts from S&P Global, 451 Research and datacenterHawk as we explore:
- AI-Driven Data Centre Growth: Forecasting Demand and Investment Trends Across Asia
- Powering the Digital Economy: Grid Capacity, Energy Security, and Infrastructure Readiness
- Strengthening Strategic Supply Chains: Critical Minerals, Clean Technologies, and Resilience
- Balancing Scale and Sustainability: Decarbonising Next-Generation AI Infrastructure
- Building Asia's AI Ecosystem: Opportunities, Constraints, and the Path Forward
Speakers
S&P Global Energy
Leanne Todd
Head of Energy Transition, Sustainability & Services (ETSS) in S&P Global Energy
Leanne Todd is Head of Energy Transition, Sustainability & Services (ETSS) in S&P Global Energy. ETSS pulls together expert capabilities from across the S&P Global enterprise to create unique and forward-looking ways to help clients as they navigate the energy transition.
Previously, Leanne served as Head of Upstream Solutions at S&P Global Energy. In that role, she led the direction on upstream content, software, analytics, research, and insights. Leanne has in-depth knowledge and broad experience across the upstream energy industry, with her focus on leading digital transformation, connecting to the energy value chain & energy transformation.
Her career has spanned leading sales, consulting, analysts, product management and new technology development. Digital transformation strategies and best practices, modern data solutions, GG&E software, commercial and cultural implications to the organization are areas of expertise.
Leanne has held executive leadership positions at IHS Markit and senior leadership roles in energy consulting and software companies. She holds a BA from the University of Calgary.
S&P Global Energy
Vince Heo
Director, Gas, Power, and Climate Solutions
Vince focuses on power and renewable market development and LNG demand analysis. He has more than 12 years of experience in consultancy and industry, with a strong background in policy research, strategy development, and financial analysis in the energy sector. Prior to joining S&P Global, Vince was a senior manager at Ernst & Young, where he led the Power & Utilities consulting practice and assisted clients in the government, power and utilities, financial services, and technology companies in the areas of renewables, energy storage, and other emerging technologies. He also served as an advisor to South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Electric Power Corporation on new energy businesses. Prior to that, he held posts at the Global Green Growth Institute, Bloomberg, and Procter & Gamble.
Vince holds a Bachelor of Arts in agricultural economics from Seoul National University, South Korea, and a Master of Science in environmental policy and regulation from the London School of Economics, United Kingdom.
S&P Global Ratings
Vishrut Rana
Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific
Vishrut drives the team’s macro view on the region’s emerging markets. In addition, he generates economic forecasts for the region, contributes to the team’s research agenda, and serves as a spokesperson for the Asia-Pacific macro narrative. Prior to S&P Global, Vishrut was with the Centre for Research on the Economics of Ageing in Singapore as a Research Associate. Vishrut completed his Ph.D. in Economics from Singapore Management University, where his research focused on business cycles, credit and its interaction with the economy, and financial intermediation.
S&P Global Energy
Dedi Iskandar
Director, APAC DatacenterHawk
Dedi Iskandar is Director, APAC DatacenterHawk at S&P Global Energy
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Aproop Ponnada
Director, Cleantech & Carbon Markets