Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping the energy industry, and that transformation began well before the rise of Generative AI. For years, machine learning models have been used to monitor operations, optimize production, and analyze satellite imagery, among many other applications. Today, Generative AI enables organizations to process and analyze volumes of information that were previously unmanageable. At the same time, the emergence of AI agents is taking the technology a step further: these systems no longer simply query data sources; they can interact with one another, make decisions, and execute tasks autonomously.

In the near future, digital twins will evolve beyond static models into real-time decision-making tools capable of monitoring and controlling operations thousands of miles away. As a result, the conversation will shift from which AI tools to use to the new skills that energy professionals will need to thrive in an increasingly AI-enabled industry.

In this session, we will begin by examining the energy demands of AI and their implications for global energy markets. We will then explore two interactive case studies: the use of AI to optimize production in the Haynesville shale basin, and the transformation of hundreds of pages of research into actionable analysis, with every data point fully traceable to its original source. We will conclude with a look toward the evolution of AI through 2030 and the capabilities that energy professionals will need to remain relevant and competitive in the years ahead.