Mexico at the Intersection of Energy Security, Economic Viability, and Capital Attraction
We are delighted to invite you to the 2026 Mexico Market Briefing. Join us on October 1st for this complimentary event, as the global energy and commodities community convenes in Mexico City for one day of insight and connection at the Sheraton Maria Isabel. We’ll once again be bringing you unrivalled insights to help you navigate the latest trends and challenges shaping the energy and commodities landscape.
Connect with our experts and fellow industry professionals and immerse yourself in a full day of content, equipping you with the knowledge to make informed decisions in rapidly evolving markets.
Reserve your seat today
Pricing: Complimentary
Register by Monday, September 28 , 2026
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Build your network
Connect with industry peers and S&P Global Energy experts in a vibrant networking environment.
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Get real-time updates, the latest event information, and access the speaker presentations.
Maximize Value Across Two Days
Take advantage of a two-day format that gives you the space to explore insights, connections, and opportunities at your own pace.
Mexico Market Briefing at a glance
Agenda & Speakers
Tania Ortiz
Consejera Independiente - Consejo de Administración de la Bolsa Mexicana de Valores
Francisco Con Garza
Chief Commercial Officer - Saavi Energia
Gustavo Baquero
Director General - Harbour Energy México
Clarice Romariz
Chief Executive Officer - Engie Mexico (Energía Mayakan)
Abraham Zamora
President - Sempra Infraestructura
José Pablo Rinkenbach
Co-funder & AUM & ESG Executive Director - AINDA Energía & Infraestructura
Mafer Flores
Senior Analyst - datacenterHawk
Raymundo Piñones
Country Manager Mexico - Woodside Energy
Alma América Porres
Expert in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
Rodolfo Aldave
Director - BNP Paribas
José Luis García
Chief Executive Officer - Yeltica Energy
S&P Global Energy
Carlos Pascual
Senior Vice President and Head of Geopolitics and International Affairs
Carlos Pascual es vicepresidente senior de Energía Global y Asuntos Internacionales de S&P Global Energy, responsable de liderar todas las líneas de negocios en América Latina.
Como enviado de energía y coordinador de asuntos energéticos internacionales de los Estados Unidos, Carlos estableció y dirigió la nueva Oficina de Recursos Energéticos en el Departamento de Estado de los Estados Unidos y fue asesor principal del Secretario de Estado en temas de energía. Anteriormente había sido Embajador de los Estados Unidos tanto en México como en Ucrania y fue asistente especial del Presidente y sucesivamente como director y luego director senior para Rusia, Ucrania y Eurasia en el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional. En la Institución Brookings, Carlos se desempeñó como vicepresidente y director de estudios de política exterior y lanzó la Iniciativa de Seguridad Energética de Brookings. Enseñó y escribió sobre geopolítica energética en la Universidad de Columbia. Carlos creó el cargo de coordinador de reconstrucción y estabilización, estableciendo la primera capacidad de respuesta civil del Departamento de Estado a los conflictos. También fue coordinador del Departamento de Estado para la asistencia estadounidense a Europa y Eurasia. También ocupó cargos de liderazgo en la Agencia de los Estados Unidos para el Desarrollo Internacional, incluso como administrador asistente adjunto para Europa y Eurasia, jefe de política y estrategia para África y en puestos de campo en Mozambique, Sudáfrica y Sudán.
Carlos recibió su Maestría en Políticas Públicas de la Escuela de Gobierno Kennedy de la Universidad de Harvard y su Licenciatura en Artes de la Universidad de Stanford. Su libro, Power and Responsibility, ganó un premio en 2009 al mejor libro de ciencia política publicado por una editorial independiente.
S&P Global Energy
Marcela Rosas
Associate Director, Gas Power & Climate Solutions
Marcela is an expert in fundamental analysis and outlooks including scenario development. Prior to her move to the Latin America practice, she was responsible for running gas simulation models that provide balanced market projections for gas demand, flows and prices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Marcela has contributed regularly to consulting projects and studies. Her research has included reports on the drivers of natural gas price volatility and fundamentals, on LNG arbitrage between markets in the Pacific and the Atlantic Basins, and on North American LNG exports. Marcela past professional experience includes project logistics, bidding, and sales for the pipeline inspection industry. She holds a BA from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México and a joint MS from the Colorado School of Mines and the French Petroleum Institute.
S&P Global Energy
Camilo Rodriguez
Director Senior de Ciencia de Datos y Modelamiento
Mr. Rodriguez has 18 years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry, including consulting projects in seismic interpretation, geological interpretation, petrophysics, mapping, and multi-variate analytics. He has published several industry papers. His current research focus is around the integration of machine learning algorithms in seismic and geological interpretation workflows and in generating predictive production performance maps integrating engineering, geology, and geophysics attributes to identify new prospective areas and optimum drilling parameters. Mr. Rodriguez is a geologist from Colombia National University.
S&P Global Energy
Jozef Furmanek
Sr. Director - Latam Gas & LNG Consulting
S&P Global Energy
Lenny Rodriguez
Director, Americas Oil and Global Pricing, AltView
S&P Global Energy
Victoria Lienhard
Head of Market Development, Americas & EMEA, 451 Research
Victoria Lienhard is a consultant responsible for the management and delivery of consulting and market research engagements to 451's client base. Victoria has been with S&P Market Intelligence since 2019. She worked as an Associate in Client Support in Argentina before moving into the Customer Success Team, managing the relationship with the Investment Banking book of business in EMEA.
Before joining S&P, Victoria had experience in the consulting industry working as Sr. Consultant at Deloitte, focusing on the Media & Telecommunications industry. She holds a Masters in Finance from Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, and a BA in Business Administration from Universidad de San Andres. She is based in Madrid, Spain.
S&P Global Energy
Karina Lopez
Principal consultant- Americas Oil markets, Midstream, Downstream Consulting
S&P Global Energy
Ricardo Bedregal, Ph.D.
Executive Director, Upstream Research and Analysis
Ricardo has extensive technical, commercial, and business development experience in projects for the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. His expertise in structuring sizable projects encompasses experience in petroleum geology, business environment and assessing opportunities in South America, West and Southern Africa, Oman and Australia. Prior to joining S&P Global Energy, he held several managerial and technical roles at Petrobras, Brazilian Petroleum National Agency, PGT, Vale Oil & Gas and other companies.
An experienced oil and gas geologist, Ricardo holds two masters degrees in Geology, a Ph.D. in Quantitative Basin Analysis from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an MBA from the Dom Cabral Foundation.
S&P Global Energy
Salvador Uribe
Associate Price Reporter, Light Ends
S&P Global Energy
Joao Lopes
Principal Analyst, Latin America Fuels & Refining
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S&P Global Energy
Claudia Cárdenas
Senior Price Reporter, Latin America Metals
S&P Global Energy
Alejandra León
Associate Director, News & Research
Alejandra León, Directora, S&P Global Energy, es experta en evaluar oportunidades de negocios de petróleo y gas en América Latina, entendiéndolas desde la perspectiva del mercado (demanda, precios, competencia), viabilidad técnica, términos y condiciones de los contratos, regulación, proyectos. s la economía y otros riesgos sobre el suelo. Alejandra ha desarrollado experiencia en el análisis de escenarios como una visión integrada, técnico-política-regulatoria-económica, para crear una gama de posibles futuros y comprender los posibles riesgos. Alejandra tiene más de 20 años colaborando en la evaluación de negocios a través de la cadena de valor del petróleo y gas, apoyando al sector público y privado a tomar las mejores decisiones.
Alejandra es colaboradora habitual de las perspectivas de suministro de petróleo y gas en América Latina. La Sra. León es licenciada en economía por la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.
S&P Global Energy
David Crisostomo
Director, Americas Power & Renewables
David's research and analysis includes gas and electricity market fundamentals, modeling, regulatory framework analysis, and implications for business opportunities. His research has included natural gas transportation studies, distributed power potential in Mexico and Latin America, power generation and transmission investment opportunities, asset valuations, and the analysis of operational and investment strategies for utilities, financial institutions, and other market participants. Before joining S&P Global, David was at Iberdrola Spain, where he developed a power dispatch tool for the Spanish market, and prior to Iberdrola, he worked at ABB.
He holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, a Master of Science from the Delft University of Technology, Netherlands, and a Master of the Electricity Sector from the Pontifical University Comillas in Madrid, Spain.
S&P Global Energy
Pooja Jain
Sr. Principal Analyst, Americas Polymers
S&P Global Energy
Javier Verdugo
Research Analyst – Latin America Fuels and Refining
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S&P Global Energy
Patrick Harrington
Americas Director, Crude & Fuel Oil
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S&P Global Energy
Fernando Covas
Director, News & Research Management, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Africa
Director, News & Research Management, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Africa
Venue
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