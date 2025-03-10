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Mexico at the Intersection of Energy Security, Economic Viability, and Capital Attraction

We are delighted to invite you to the 2026 Mexico Market Briefing. Join us on October 1st for this complimentary event, as the global energy and commodities community convenes in Mexico City for one day of insight and connection at the Sheraton Maria Isabel. We’ll once again be bringing you unrivalled insights to help you navigate the latest trends and challenges shaping the energy and commodities landscape.

Connect with our experts and fellow industry professionals and immerse yourself in a full day of content, equipping you with the knowledge to make informed decisions in rapidly evolving markets.

Reserve your seat today

Pricing: Complimentary

Register by Monday, September 28 , 2026

For registration assistance, contact

Why attend?

 

 

Build your network

Connect with industry peers and S&P Global Energy experts in a vibrant networking environment. 

Enjoy extra content

Get real-time updates, the latest event information, and access the speaker presentations.

 

Maximize Value Across Two Days

Take advantage of a two-day format that gives you the space to explore insights, connections, and opportunities at your own pace.

Mexico Market Briefing at a glance

Agenda & Speakers

Tania Ortiz

Tania Ortiz

Consejera Independiente - Consejo de Administración de la Bolsa Mexicana de Valores

Francisco Con Garza

Francisco Con Garza

Chief Commercial Officer - Saavi Energia

Gustavo Baquero

Gustavo Baquero

Director General - Harbour Energy México

Clarice Romariz

Clarice Romariz

Chief Executive Officer - Engie Mexico (Energía Mayakan)

Abraham Zamora

Abraham Zamora

President - Sempra Infraestructura

José Pablo Rinkenbach

José Pablo Rinkenbach

Co-funder & AUM & ESG Executive Director - AINDA Energía & Infraestructura

Mafer Flores

Mafer Flores

Senior Analyst - datacenterHawk

Raymundo Piñones

Raymundo Piñones

Country Manager Mexico - Woodside Energy

Alma América Porres

Alma América Porres

Expert in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production

Rodolfo Aldave

Rodolfo Aldave

Director - BNP Paribas

José Luis García

José Luis García

Chief Executive Officer - Yeltica Energy

Carlos Pascual

S&P Global Energy

Carlos Pascual

Senior Vice President and Head of Geopolitics and International Affairs

Marcela Rosas

S&P Global Energy

Marcela Rosas

Associate Director, Gas Power & Climate Solutions

Camilo Rodriguez

S&P Global Energy

Camilo Rodriguez

Director Senior de Ciencia de Datos y Modelamiento

Jozef Furmanek

S&P Global Energy

Jozef Furmanek

Sr. Director - Latam Gas & LNG Consulting

Lenny Rodriguez

S&P Global Energy

Lenny Rodriguez

Director, Americas Oil and Global Pricing, AltView

Victoria Lienhard

S&P Global Energy

Victoria Lienhard

Head of Market Development, Americas & EMEA, 451 Research

Karina Lopez

S&P Global Energy

Karina Lopez

Principal consultant- Americas Oil markets, Midstream, Downstream Consulting

Ricardo Bedregal, Ph.D.

S&P Global Energy

Ricardo Bedregal, Ph.D.

Executive Director, Upstream Research and Analysis

Salvador Uribe

S&P Global Energy

Salvador Uribe

Associate Price Reporter, Light Ends

Joao Lopes

S&P Global Energy

Joao Lopes

Principal Analyst, Latin America Fuels & Refining

Claudia Cárdenas

S&P Global Energy

Claudia Cárdenas

Senior Price Reporter, Latin America Metals

Alejandra León

S&P Global Energy

Alejandra León

Associate Director, News & Research

David Crisostomo

S&P Global Energy

David Crisostomo

Director, Americas Power & Renewables

Pooja Jain

S&P Global Energy

Pooja Jain

Sr. Principal Analyst, Americas Polymers

Javier Verdugo

S&P Global Energy

Javier Verdugo

Research Analyst – Latin America Fuels and Refining

Patrick Harrington

S&P Global Energy

Patrick Harrington

Americas Director, Crude & Fuel Oil

Fernando Covas

S&P Global Energy

Fernando Covas

Director, News & Research Management, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Africa

Venue

Sheraton Maria Isabel

Paseo de la Reforma 325

Mexico City 06500

 

Hotel website

Accomodation and reservation details

Your briefing registration does not include accommodations. You may reach out to the hotel directly or book at your preferred accommodation. 

 

** Please note: S&P Global Energy is not associated with any third-party reservation agents. Making any reservations through a third party may put your credit at risk of a compromise. To make your reservation, please contact the hotel directly.

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