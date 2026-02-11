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Overview

Methanol & Alternative Bunker Fuels Briefing

Join an S&P Global half-day briefing to explore how methanol and alternative marine bunker fuels are reshaping energy demand.

On November 2, 2026, S&P Global Energy hosts the Methanol & Alternative Bunker Fuels Briefing. Energy leaders, analysts, and investors will discuss what’s driving market direction—shipping fuel choices, energy security priorities, and shifting trade and pricing dynamics.

Join experts and decision-makers as they discuss how data and live pricing from S&P Global Energy are transforming business strategy across Asia.

Key Themes: Methanol & alternative fuel demand: drivers, market outlook, and end-use developments

Who Should Attend 

Designed for professionals across trading, strategy, analytics, and policy, including: 

  • Commodity traders and market analysts 
  • Energy executives and investors 
  • Policymakers, regulators, and sustainability leaders 

Whether you’re monitoring methanol and alternative bunker fuel signals with live market intelligence or assessing how trade-flow shifts may impact demand and pricing, the Methanol & Alternative Bunker Fuels Briefing delivers actionable insights for decision-making across Asia.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY

Pricing: Complimentary

Register Now

Date: November 2, 2026

For registration assistance, contact

support.energy@spglobal.com

Why Attend the Methanol & Alternative Bunker Fuels Briefing

Data insights

Gain data-backed S&P Global insights into what’s driving methanol and alternative bunker fuel demand, and how supply and trade dynamics are influencing pricing and energy flows.

Policy impacts

Understand how policy is shaping methanol and alternative bunker fuel adoption, impacting market structure, investment, and supply availability.

Expert access

Network with S&P Global subject matter experts and analysts during the event, with the opportunity to ask questions directly.

Agenda

Agenda subject to change

Venue

Tanglin Room, Level 2, Conrad Orchard Singapore

Address: 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715

Venue

Frequently Asked Questions

News & Insights