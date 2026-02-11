Methanol & Alternative Bunker Fuels Briefing
Join an S&P Global half-day briefing to explore how methanol and alternative marine bunker fuels are reshaping energy demand.
On November 2, 2026, S&P Global Energy hosts the Methanol & Alternative Bunker Fuels Briefing. Energy leaders, analysts, and investors will discuss what’s driving market direction—shipping fuel choices, energy security priorities, and shifting trade and pricing dynamics.
Join experts and decision-makers as they discuss how data and live pricing from S&P Global Energy are transforming business strategy across Asia.
Key Themes: Methanol & alternative fuel demand: drivers, market outlook, and end-use developments
Who Should Attend
Designed for professionals across trading, strategy, analytics, and policy, including:
- Commodity traders and market analysts
- Energy executives and investors
- Policymakers, regulators, and sustainability leaders
Whether you’re monitoring methanol and alternative bunker fuel signals with live market intelligence or assessing how trade-flow shifts may impact demand and pricing, the Methanol & Alternative Bunker Fuels Briefing delivers actionable insights for decision-making across Asia.
Date: November 2, 2026
Why Attend the Methanol & Alternative Bunker Fuels Briefing
Data insights
Gain data-backed S&P Global insights into what’s driving methanol and alternative bunker fuel demand, and how supply and trade dynamics are influencing pricing and energy flows.
Policy impacts
Understand how policy is shaping methanol and alternative bunker fuel adoption, impacting market structure, investment, and supply availability.
Expert access
Network with S&P Global subject matter experts and analysts during the event, with the opportunity to ask questions directly.
Agenda
Agenda subject to change
Venue
Tanglin Room, Level 2, Conrad Orchard Singapore
Address: 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715