Join us for the Lagos Market Briefing, a two-day event dedicated to exploring the dynamic landscape of the crude oil, refined products, shipping, and upstream sectors in West Africa. Scheduled for September 22–23, 2026, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, this briefing will bring together industry leaders and experts to delve into the critical topics shaping the region
Day One will focus on crude oil and refined products markets amid times of heightened geopolitical tension. Gain insights into global and regional fuel market dynamics, the evolving situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the long-term consequences for Nigeria and the sub-region. Explore the resilience of African gasoline markets, the latest in diesel, gasoil, and jet fuel pricing, and the growing adoption of trusted Platts price benchmarks across Africa. The day will also cover LPG developments, tanker freight trends, and the impact of environmental regulations on trade flows. Engage in a panel discussion on the future of West African trading, and experience a live demonstration of Platts oil assessment methodology and the Market on Close process.
Day Two will shift the spotlight to the upstream sector, addressing the latest trends in exploration and production, investment considerations, and the impact of technological advancements on operational efficiency. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Nigeria's role in the regional upstream landscape and the strategic implications of regulatory reforms.
With engaging presentations, interactive panel discussions, and ample networking opportunities, the Lagos Market Briefing is designed to equip you with the knowledge and connections needed to navigate the evolving energy landscape.
Agenda
*Agenda subject to change.
Speakers
Day 1 - Lagos Energy Briefing speakers
S&P Global Energy
Malick Diallo
VP, EMEA Sales
S&P Global Energy
Gary Clark
Associate Director, Europe and Africa Clean Refined Products
S&P Global Energy
Alara Tizer
Associate Price Reporter, EMEA Freight Markets, Market Data - Management
ASSOCIATE PRICE REPORTER, EMEA FREIGHT MARKETS
S&P Global Energy
Stanislas Drochon
Director - Head of Africa Fuels & Refining Research
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S&P Global Energy
Matthew Tracey-Cook
Senior Price Reporter, Light Ends
Senior Price Reporter, Light Ends
S&P Global Energy
Lucy Brown
Senior Market Engagement Partner
Senior Management Engagement Partner
Day 2 - Upstream Day speakers
S&P Global Energy
Malick Diallo
VP, EMEA Sales
S&P Global Energy
Beth Evans
VP, Head of Global Upstream Regional Insights
Vice President, Upstream Regional Insights
S&P Global Energy
Kothuri Vishnu Gupta
Associate Director, Head of India Costs & Supply Chain
Vishnu leads the India Costs and Supply Chain business and co-manages research across subsea and capital equipment, onshore services, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), and upstream cost assessment and performance analysis.
Vishnu specializes in gas compressors, pumps, CCUS supply chains, capital equipment markets, directional drilling, and broader upstream supply chain analysis. His work focuses on market intelligence, supplier behavior, manufacturing trends, and cost dynamics across the energy value chain.
Prior to joining S&P Global, Vishnu held engineering and operational roles in the upstream oil and gas industry, including project engineering, operations engineering, and application engineering positions focused on well completions and production services.
Vishnu holds a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering and a master’s degree in Financial Management.
S&P Global Energy
Cyril Ruchonnet
Associate Director, Upstream Intelligence
Cyril is a technical research associate director for the Africa Upstream Intelligence team at S&P Global Energy . He is responsible for the Botswana, Zimbabwe and Egypt editorial and data content of GEPS. Prior to starting at S&P Global Energy in 2009, Cyril worked as a finance associate for engineering and commodity trade companies.
Cyril holds a PhD in Geology and a MSc in Business Management from the University of Geneva, Switzerland. Cyril is based in Geneva.
S&P Global Energy
Tasnika Goorhoo
Technical Research Analyst, Petrodata
Tasnika is based in South Africa and is a member of the Petrodata team covering the Offshore Supply Vessel market. She is responsible for sourcing data and industry news for the online market intelligence tool, MarineBase, covering the West African and Mediterranean regions. She contributes to the following publications: Weekly newswires, Offshore Marine Monthly and Global Supply Vessel Forecast. Prior to joining S&P Global, she worked for bp Southern Africa as a Chemical Engineering graduate gaining experience within the supply chain and refining team.
Tasnika has a BSc in Chemical Engineering (Hons) degree from the University of Cape Town and is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand.
S&P Global Energy
Dr. Greville Williams
Associate Director, Product Management
Product Management Associate Director
S&P Global Energy
Loic I Bolomo
Customer Success Manager
Customer Success Manager
S&P Global Energy
Jennifer Jumbe
Senior Upstream & GPCS Commercial Specilist, Africa
Senior Upstream & GPCS Commercial Specilist, Africa
Venue
Lagos Continental Hotel, V.I, Lagos
Address: Plot 52a, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria