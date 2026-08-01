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Join us for the Lagos Market Briefing, a two-day event dedicated to exploring the dynamic landscape of the crude oil, refined products, shipping, and upstream sectors in West Africa. Scheduled for September 22–23, 2026, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, this briefing will bring together industry leaders and experts to delve into the critical topics shaping the region

Day One will focus on crude oil and refined products markets amid times of heightened geopolitical tension. Gain insights into global and regional fuel market dynamics, the evolving situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the long-term consequences for Nigeria and the sub-region. Explore the resilience of African gasoline markets, the latest in diesel, gasoil, and jet fuel pricing, and the growing adoption of trusted Platts price benchmarks across Africa. The day will also cover LPG developments, tanker freight trends, and the impact of environmental regulations on trade flows. Engage in a panel discussion on the future of West African trading, and experience a live demonstration of Platts oil assessment methodology and the Market on Close process.

Day Two will shift the spotlight to the upstream sector, addressing the latest trends in exploration and production, investment considerations, and the impact of technological advancements on operational efficiency. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Nigeria's role in the regional upstream landscape and the strategic implications of regulatory reforms.

With engaging presentations, interactive panel discussions, and ample networking opportunities, the Lagos Market Briefing is designed to equip you with the knowledge and connections needed to navigate the evolving energy landscape.

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Agenda

*Agenda subject to change.

Speakers

Day 1 - Lagos Energy Briefing speakers

Malick Diallo

S&P Global Energy

Malick Diallo

VP, EMEA Sales

Gary Clark

S&P Global Energy

Gary Clark

Associate Director, Europe and Africa Clean Refined Products

Alara Tizer

S&P Global Energy

Alara Tizer

Associate Price Reporter, EMEA Freight Markets, Market Data - Management

Stanislas Drochon

S&P Global Energy

Stanislas Drochon

Director - Head of Africa Fuels & Refining Research

Matthew Tracey-Cook

S&P Global Energy

Matthew Tracey-Cook

Senior Price Reporter, Light Ends

Lucy Brown

S&P Global Energy

Lucy Brown

Senior Market Engagement Partner

Day 2 - Upstream Day speakers

Malick Diallo

S&P Global Energy

Malick Diallo

VP, EMEA Sales

Beth Evans

S&P Global Energy

Beth Evans

VP, Head of Global Upstream Regional Insights

Kothuri Vishnu Gupta

S&P Global Energy

Kothuri Vishnu Gupta

Associate Director, Head of India Costs & Supply Chain

Cyril Ruchonnet

S&P Global Energy

Cyril Ruchonnet

Associate Director, Upstream Intelligence

Tasnika Goorhoo

S&P Global Energy

Tasnika Goorhoo

Technical Research Analyst, Petrodata

Dr. Greville Williams

S&P Global Energy

Dr. Greville Williams

Associate Director, Product Management

Loic I Bolomo

S&P Global Energy

Loic I Bolomo

Customer Success Manager

Jennifer Jumbe

S&P Global Energy

Jennifer Jumbe

Senior Upstream & GPCS Commercial Specilist, Africa

Venue

Lagos Continental Hotel, V.I, Lagos

Address: Plot 52a, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

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