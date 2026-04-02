Navigating Change Across Energy, Chemicals & Global Markets
Join S&P Global experts and industry leaders for a timely briefing on the key trends shaping global energy and petrochemical markets. Explore the latest market outlooks, geopolitical developments, trade flows, investment opportunities, and evolving competitive dynamics across the energy, chemicals, and shipping sectors.
Key Takeaways
- Global energy and petrochemical market outlook
- Upstream investment and competitiveness trends
- Crude oil, shipping, and trade flow insights
- LNG growth and methane market developments
- Chemical market risks and opportunities
- Geopolitical impacts on global commodity markets
- Actionable intelligence from S&P Global experts
- Networking with industry leaders and peers
Registration Rate: Complimentary
For registration assistance, contact
Agenda
*Agenda is subject to change.
Speakers
S&P Global Energy
SVP, Head of Oils, Fuels and Chemicals Research
Kurt Barrow
S&P Global Energy
Executive Director, Head of Fuels & Refining Americas and Europe
Debnil Chowdhurry
S&P Global Energy
Head of Upstream
Dan Pratt
S&P Global Energy
Associate Director, LATAM / FNA Upstream Asset Valuation
Stephanie Vargas
S&P Global Energy
Global Director, Strategic Engagement & Intelligence
Chris Ferrell
S&P Global Energy
Associate Director, Methanol & Derivatives, Americas Lead
Akshay Malhotra
S&P Global Energy
Head of Global Polymers
Jesse Tijerina
S&P Global Energy
Head of Global Olefins
Walt Hart
S&P Global Energy
Director, Americas Aromatics & Derivatives
Michel Molinier
S&P Global Energy
Head of Carbon Research & The Center of Emissions Excellence
Kevin Birn
S&P Global Energy
Manager, Americas Freight Markets
Kristen Hays
S&P Global Energy
Associate Director, North American Power
Ben Levitt
S&P Global Energy
Associate Director, Lead North America Gas Research West
Nikolay Filchev
S&P Global Energy
Director, Oil & LNG, SEIG
Daniel Colover
S&P Global Energy
Associate Director, Lead Latin America Energy Terms & Risk
Ford Tanner
S&P Global Energy
Executive Director, Research and Analysis
Pritesh Patel
S&P Global Energy
Executive Director, Upstream Equity Research
Hassan Ettorie
S&P Global Energy
Executive Director, Upstream Research
Reed Olmstead
S&P Global Energy
Global Head of CERA Consulting
Seba Borgarello
S&P Global Energy
Head of Global Gas, LNG & Low Carbon Gas Consulting
Eric Eyberg
S&P Global Energy
Director, LNG Short-term Analysis Lead
Ross Wyeno
S&P Global Energy
Senior Price Reporter, Americas Chemicals
Andre Mikhail
S&P Global Energy
Price Reporter, Americas Chemicals
Yasmeen Feghali
S&P Global Energy
Senior Price Reporter, Light Ends
Hunter Marrow
S&P Global Energy
Associate Editorial Director
Patrick Harrington
S&P Global Energy
Commodity Specialist, Natural Gas, LNG, & Power
Charles Nevle
Venue
Petroleum Club of Houston
1201 Louisiana Street, 35th Floor
Houston, TX 77002
Accomodation and reservation details
Your briefing registration does not include accommodations. You may reach out to the hotel directly or book at your preferred accommodation.
** Please note: S&P Global Energy is not associated with any third-party reservation agents. Making any reservations through a third party may put your credit at risk of a compromise. To make your reservation, please contact the hotel directly.