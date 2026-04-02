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Navigating Change Across Energy, Chemicals & Global Markets

Join S&P Global experts and industry leaders for a timely briefing on the key trends shaping global energy and petrochemical markets. Explore the latest market outlooks, geopolitical developments, trade flows, investment opportunities, and evolving competitive dynamics across the energy, chemicals, and shipping sectors.

Key Takeaways

  • Global energy and petrochemical market outlook
  • Upstream investment and competitiveness trends
  • Crude oil, shipping, and trade flow insights
  • LNG growth and methane market developments
  • Chemical market risks and opportunities
  • Geopolitical impacts on global commodity markets
  • Actionable intelligence from S&P Global experts
  • Networking with industry leaders and peers
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Registration Rate: Complimentary

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Agenda

*Agenda is subject to change.

Speakers

S&P Global Energy

SVP, Head of Oils, Fuels and Chemicals Research

Kurt Barrow

S&P Global Energy

Executive Director, Head of Fuels & Refining Americas and Europe

Debnil Chowdhurry

S&P Global Energy

Head of Upstream

Dan Pratt

S&P Global Energy

Associate Director, LATAM / FNA Upstream Asset Valuation

Stephanie Vargas

S&P Global Energy

Global Director, Strategic Engagement & Intelligence

Chris Ferrell

S&P Global Energy

Associate Director, Methanol & Derivatives, Americas Lead

Akshay Malhotra

S&P Global Energy

Head of Global Polymers

Jesse Tijerina

S&P Global Energy

Head of Global Olefins

Walt Hart

S&P Global Energy

Director, Americas Aromatics & Derivatives

Michel Molinier

S&P Global Energy

Head of Carbon Research & The Center of Emissions Excellence

Kevin Birn

S&P Global Energy

Manager, Americas Freight Markets

Kristen Hays

S&P Global Energy

Associate Director, North American Power

Ben Levitt

S&P Global Energy

Associate Director, Lead North America Gas Research West

Nikolay Filchev

S&P Global Energy

Director, Oil & LNG, SEIG

Daniel Colover

S&P Global Energy

Associate Director, Lead Latin America Energy Terms & Risk

Ford Tanner

S&P Global Energy

Executive Director, Research and Analysis

Pritesh Patel

S&P Global Energy

Executive Director, Upstream Equity Research

Hassan Ettorie

S&P Global Energy

Executive Director, Upstream Research

Reed Olmstead

S&P Global Energy

Global Head of CERA Consulting

Seba Borgarello

S&P Global Energy

Head of Global Gas, LNG & Low Carbon Gas Consulting

Eric Eyberg

S&P Global Energy

Director, LNG Short-term Analysis Lead

Ross Wyeno

S&P Global Energy

Senior Price Reporter, Americas Chemicals

Andre Mikhail

S&P Global Energy

Price Reporter, Americas Chemicals

Yasmeen Feghali

S&P Global Energy

Senior Price Reporter, Light Ends

Hunter Marrow

S&P Global Energy

Associate Editorial Director

Patrick Harrington

S&P Global Energy

Commodity Specialist, Natural Gas, LNG, & Power

Charles Nevle

Venue

Petroleum Club of Houston

1201 Louisiana Street, 35th Floor

Houston, TX 77002

 

 

Accomodation and reservation details

Your briefing registration does not include accommodations. You may reach out to the hotel directly or book at your preferred accommodation. 

 

** Please note: S&P Global Energy is not associated with any third-party reservation agents. Making any reservations through a third party may put your credit at risk of a compromise. To make your reservation, please contact the hotel directly.

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