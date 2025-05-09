We are delighted to invite you to our annual Dubai Market Briefing on October 29, 2026.
Join us for an exclusive event where industry leaders and experts will convene to examine the latest developments in the global oil, refined products, and shipping markets. This year’s agenda features comprehensive presentations and discussions on critical topics, including global benchmarks, the evolving dynamics of Middle East crude markets, the impact of sanctions on oil flows and trade patterns, and the influence of the Strait of Hormuz on crude and oil product flows. Attendees will gain valuable insights into refined products, biofuels, and shipping trends.
Connect with peers and industry professionals, and engage directly with our experts, who will be available to address any questions you may have.
Why attend?
Network with Industry Leaders:
Connect with a senior delegation of peers and decision-makers from across the energy and finance sectors in the heart of Dubai.
Engage with Experts
Hear directly from our leading S&P Global analysts, researchers, and executives as they share strategies to navigate today's complexities.
Gain Actionable Insights
Explore how geopolitical events, evolving benchmarks, changing trade flows, and freight market dynamics are reshaping oil market.
Agenda
12:00 pm - Registration and Networking
1:00 pm - Opening Remarks
Peter Galbraith, Senior Commercial Director
1:10 pm - Platts Benchmarks Overview: Oil and Shipping Markets in the Eye of the Storm
- How key markets have coped with geopolitical events in 2026
- Importance of clarity in defining price benchmark methodologies
Richard Swann, Head of Established Benchmarks
1:30 pm - Middle East Crude Market Evolution: Pricing, Flows and Benchmarks
- Latest developments in the Middle East crude market
- Overview of Platts Middle East crude methodology and benchmark evolution
Daniel Colover, Head of Oils & Chemicals, EMEA Engagement
2:00 pm - Global Oil Market Outlook
- Middle East refining recovery
- Global supply balances
- Oil price outlook and key market risks
Dong Wang, Senior Principal Research Analyst, Middle East Oil Markets
2:30 pm - Middle East Refined Product Markets in Transition
- Developments and trends in Middle East refined product markets
- Fujairah reporting, storage and infrastructure update
Daniel Colover, Head of Oils & Chemicals, EMEA Engagement
3:00 pm - Networking Break
3:30 pm - Tanker Markets Navigating the Geopolitical Storm
- Hormuz shutdown: Tonnage dislocation, routing and global supply rewiring
- Volatile spot rates for VLCCs, product tankers, tight fleet supply, and rising costs
- Tankers facing threats from regulations, shadow fleet
Peter Norfolk, Global Director, Price Reporting - Shipping & Freight
4:00 pm - Strait of Hormuz/Red Sea Impact on Crude and Oil Product Flows
- How sanctions are altering traditional shipping routes and flows
- The rise of the shadow fleet
- Deceptive shipping practices and impact on the overall fleet
Yen Ling Song, Associate Director, Crude and Refined Product Flows
4:30 pm - Panel Discussion: Resilience in Supply Chains Following Strait of Hormuz Disruption
Further details to follow
5:00 pm - Closing Remarks
Peter Galbraith, Senior Commercial Director
5:10 pm - Networking Drinks Reception
*Agenda is subject to change.
Speakers
S&P Global Energy
Peter Galbraith
Senior Commercial Director
Senior Commercial Director
S&P Global Energy
Richard Swann
Head of Established Benchmarks
S&P Global Energy
Daniel Colover
Head of Oil & Chemicals, EMEA Engagement
S&P Global Energy
Dong Wang
Senior Principal Research Analyst, Middle East Oil Markets
Senior Principal Research Analyst, Middle East Oil Markets
S&P Global Energy
Peter Norfolk
Global Director, Price Reporting - Shipping & Freight
Global Director, Price Reporting - Shipping & Freight
S&P Global Energy
Yen Ling Song
Associate Director, Crude and Refined Product Flows
Associate Director, Crude and Refined Product Flows
Venue
Waldorf Astoria, DIFC
Address: 66 Al Mustaqbal Street, Dubai International Financial Centre