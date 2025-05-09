We are delighted to invite you to our annual Dubai Market Briefing on October 29, 2026.

Join us for an exclusive event where industry leaders and experts will convene to examine the latest developments in the global oil, refined products, and shipping markets. This year’s agenda features comprehensive presentations and discussions on critical topics, including global benchmarks, the evolving dynamics of Middle East crude markets, the impact of sanctions on oil flows and trade patterns, and the influence of the Strait of Hormuz on crude and oil product flows. Attendees will gain valuable insights into refined products, biofuels, and shipping trends.

Connect with peers and industry professionals, and engage directly with our experts, who will be available to address any questions you may have.