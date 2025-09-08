Europe’s power sector is navigating a decisive transformation. Electricity demand is climbing across the continent, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, hyperscale data centres, and the structural electrification of transport, heating, and heavy industry.

Yet as the decarbonisation of generation accelerates, the core industry challenge has evolved. The primary test is no longer simply deploying renewable megawatts. It is building the grid capacity, firm generation and system flexibility needed to deliver reliable and affordable power at scale, while enabling markets to price, trade and manage an increasingly weather-dependent system.

It is a timely moment for physical and financial market participants to assess the year ahead: the adequacy of the power system, the outlook for demand and generation, and the implications for prices, volatility, investment and security of supply.