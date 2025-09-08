Defining Europe’s Next Power System
Europe’s power sector is navigating a decisive transformation. Electricity demand is climbing across the continent, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, hyperscale data centres, and the structural electrification of transport, heating, and heavy industry.
Yet as the decarbonisation of generation accelerates, the core industry challenge has evolved. The primary test is no longer simply deploying renewable megawatts. It is building the grid capacity, firm generation and system flexibility needed to deliver reliable and affordable power at scale, while enabling markets to price, trade and manage an increasingly weather-dependent system.
It is a timely moment for physical and financial market participants to assess the year ahead: the adequacy of the power system, the outlook for demand and generation, and the implications for prices, volatility, investment and security of supply.
Sign up by February 26
and save up to $700
Super Early Bird Rate
Full-Access Pass: $2,899
Conference Only: $1,599
Training Only: $1,399
For registration assistance, contact
Key themes we will cover in 2027
- The Hyperscaler Demand Shock: Navigating the massive load growth from AI and data centres across European hubs, and the evolution of corporate PPAs
- Overcoming Grid Bottlenecks: Practical solutions for the interconnection queue crisis, transmission investment, power procurement and accelerating speed to market
- Pricing Volatility & Trading Strategies: How negative pricing, renewable intermittency, and cross-border flows are reshaping short-term, intraday, and balancing markets
- The Economics of Flexibility: Shifting battery storage from simple arbitrage to complex revenue-stacking across ancillary services and tolling agreements
- Market Design & Regulatory Risk: The ongoing debate over zonal vs nodal pricing, capacity mechanisms, and the implications of regulatory shifts for investor confidence
- Firming the Power System: The roles of nuclear power, small modular reactors, long-duration storage, flexible generation and demand-side response in supporting an increasingly weather-dependent system
- Connecting Physical Assets with Power Markets: How infrastructure constraints translate into price signals and how trading, optimisation and flexibility can help the system respond
Agenda at a Glance
Who you will meet
- Utilities, IPPs, and Asset Owners
- Transmission System Operators (TSOs)
- Power Traders & Portfolio Managers
- Major Power Users & Data Center Operators
- Renewable Energy and Storage Developers
- Regulators and Energy Policy Makers
300 Attendees
60 Industry Leading Speakers
30+ Hours of Content
7+ Hours of Networking
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Sponsorship
Become a Sponsor
Demonstrate your strengths, raise your company profile, and maximize your ROI as we bring key industry players and decision-makers to you. At the S&P Global Energy Powering Europe Conference, each sponsor has the opportunity to showcase their products and services, and distinguish themselves from the competition. We offer a full range of opportunities and packages, and can even tailor solutions to suit your needs.
Contact us to start a conversation about your goals
Martin Falkenberg
Commercial Partnership Manager
Pricing
Rates are in USD and are not inclusive of local taxes or VAT. EMEA Region event terms and conditions apply.
Access on May 18-20
Conference + Training
$2,899+VAT
ACCESS on May 19-20
Conference Only
$1,599+VAT
ACCESS on May 18
Training Only
$1,399+VAT
Register by April 9, 2027
Early Bird Rate
Access on May 18-20
Conference + Training
$3,299+VAT
ACCESS on May 19-20
Conference Only
$1,799+VAT
ACCESS on May 18
Training Only
$1,599+VAT
Register from April 10, 2027
Standard Rate
Access on May 18-20
Conference + Training
$3,599+VAT
ACCESS on May 19-20
Conference Only
$1,999+VAT
ACCESS on May 18
Training Only
$1,799+VAT
Venue
Radisson Blu Hotel, Frankfurt
Franklinstraße 65 · 60486 Frankfurt
Hotels in Frankfurt, Near Frankfurt Messe | Radisson Blu
About the Venue:
Situated in Europe’s financial and energy trading hub, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Frankfurt offers modern conference facilities and panoramic city views. Conveniently located near Messe Frankfurt and just a short 15-minute transfer from Frankfurt International Airport (FRA) and Frankfurt Central Station (Hauptbahnhof), the venue provides easy connectivity for European and international delegates.
Accommodation:
Preferred delegate room rates and booking instructions will be released shortly. Register your interest today to receive early access to the room block.