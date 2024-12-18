S&P Global Offerings
Employee Health Safety and Wellbeing
In line with our People Forward approach, we view creating a culture that supports the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and gives them the opportunity to thrive as among our highest priorities. When we take care of our people, we are investing in our success as a company.
This material topic includes our efforts to foster a safe, healthy work environment and provide comprehensive benefits designed to support our colleagues’ holistic wellbeing – their physical, financial, mental and emotional health. For more information on this topic, see Risk and Crisis Management and Human Rights.
Support work-life wellness and provide a comprehensive benefits package that enables informed decisions and healthy lifestyles.
Maintain our health and safety management system based on the requirements of ISO 45001.
Prevent all work-related accidents and enable the safety of our people worldwide.
Engaged internal partners and People Resource Groups (PRGs) to raise colleagues’ awareness of global offerings to support mental health and other wellbeing areas.
Worked with our benefits vendors to enhance data privacy and security.
Experienced zero reportable safety incidents.
The company’s human capital management strategy, also referred to as our People strategy, guides our priorities and initiatives. S&P Global provides colleagues health and wellbeing programs alongside a comprehensive, competitive benefits package that includes a host of programs, resources and incentives to enable informed decisions and healthy lifestyles. Our global benefits differ from country to country, but specific offerings include flexible work environments and programs designed to promote our people’s physical, financial, mental and emotional health. We build a safe and healthy work environment by training our people and maintaining a rigorous health and safety management system..
Our Board of Directors and the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee oversee and regularly engage with our CEO, Chief People Officer (CPO) and other members of senior leadership on a broad range of people topics, including workplace health, safety and wellbeing. At the management level, our CPO is responsible for leading the development and execution of the company’s People strategy, working with other senior leaders across the company on priorities that include overseeing the design of the company’s compensation, benefits and wellbeing programs.
In 2024, we continued to:
We continue to review and analyze utilization of benefits to deliver programs that are fit for purpose and of value to colleagues. These include:
Holistic Wellness Programs: A suite of programs to support health and wellness, including virtual fitness classes and our in-house meditation programs, with sessions on topics including mental health; preventative health; family issues; and professional skills development.
Wellness Days: Five paid Wellness Days annually, when all offices are closed to enable our colleagues to rest and recharge.
Flexible Leave: Flexible recharge time , which allows colleagues to take as much personal paid time off from work as needed, consistent with fulfilling their duties and the company’s obligations.
Family Health Support:TELUS Health Wellbeing Program, which provides culturally appropriate support, confidential information and tools at no cost to our people and their family members.
Wellbeing Reimbursement: Provides colleagues with the flexibility to access activities that meet their specific wellness needs.
Educational Support: Reimburses tuition, registration, program fees and course-related books for approved courses up to a specified amount. S&P Global matches the reimbursed amount with an equivalent payment to help reduce a current student loan, up to a designated maximum limit.
Building on Our Wellness Programs
Some benefits and wellbeing highlights for 2024 follow:
Training for Fire Awareness
The Fire Awareness Plus course covers a range of important fire-related issues, including identifying and minimizing fire hazards and understanding evacuation procedures and what to do in an emergency. In addition to training all employees on general fire awareness, the course includes sections aimed at helping fire marshals/ wardens and all other staff understand how their role in handling events during a fire-related emergency can result in a positive outcome for all concerned.
Improving Workspace Ergonomics
To reduce risks related to ergonomics and the use of workstations, we offer employees the Health Working Plus online training package. Colleagues create a profile of their working environment, whether at home or at the office, and then complete a training program and risk assessment based on that profile. The ergonomics risk assessment generates recommendations to improve the comfort of workstations through the Healthy Working Plus Action Plan. Colleagues who continue to experience discomfort may meet virtually with an ergonomics expert for further recommendations.
Our goal is to prevent all work-related accidents and enable the safety of our people worldwide. We work to build a safe and healthy work environment by training our people, enhancing their wellbeing through products and infrastructure, and collaborating across internal teams to keep health and safety central to how we operate. Protecting the health and safety of our colleagues, clients and other stakeholders we engage in our workplace is our primary consideration.
To support a safe and healthy work environment, the company maintains a rigorous management system. Our facilities worldwide follow internally and externally audited occupational health and safety policies in line with ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 standards. All of our offices follow ISO 45001, with our London office formally certified in ISO 45001; 67% of our office areas and 43% of employees, respectively, are covered by ISO 14001 standards.
These practices also support our goal of minimizing our environmental footprint by improving operational efficiencies. For additional information, please see our Health, Safety and Environmental Policy.
We continue to use Risk Management Plus software to report and record any incidents that occur on S&P Global premises. S&P Global experienced zero total reportable incidents7 in 2024.
See data tables in the Appendix.
7 The total reportable incident rate (TRIR) is a measure that encompasses all fatalities, lost time injuries, cases restricted for work, cases of substitute work due to injury and medical treatment cases by medical professionals.