Employee Health Safety and Wellbeing

In line with our People Forward approach, we view creating a culture that supports the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and gives them the opportunity to thrive as among our highest priorities. When we take care of our people, we are investing in our success as a company.

This material topic includes our efforts to foster a safe, healthy work environment and provide comprehensive benefits designed to support our colleagues’ holistic wellbeing – their physical, financial, mental and emotional health. For more information on this topic, see Risk and Crisis Management and Human Rights.