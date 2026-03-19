New strategies focus on compressing the exploration cycle (prospect generation to block award to discovery and first production). The race is on to expedite workflows, lower costs and reduce risk. Different strategies are evolving, split between proven basins and frontier basins. This is leading to a set of breakaway companies, challengers and laggards.

The breakaway global integrated oil companies (GIOCs) excel at capturing significant resources and converting them into dollars. They leverage a concept of planning for success based on deliverability, commerciality and scale. They also leverage massive computing power and AI.

The challengers are predominantly NOCs that are ramping up their capabilities and competing directly with breakaway companies for acreage, assets and market share.

The laggards are companies resetting their upstream/exploration capabilities, often after redirecting capital and focus away from exploration toward low-carbon businesses. Many of these companies are building new portfolios based on a mixture of field redevelopment and exploration. However, in exploration, they often find themselves late entrants in emerging basins.

While some players have decided to focus on fewer geographies and basins, others have left the game altogether. As the list of geographies and basins selected for exploration has become more concentrated, so has the landscape of companies involved in exploring them. Small and medium-sized independents have been important drivers of frontier exploration, but over the past five years, the number of players in that segment has halved due to ongoing industry consolidation and a lack of new companies.

The battleground for these companies is dominantly offshore and ranges across the globe. Broadly speaking, these companies focus on gas from Asia, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, and liquids from the Western Hemisphere, South Atlantic, Norway and the Middle East.

Basins are selected using above- and belowground criteria: the scale of potential, the ability to quickly convert discoveries into production, the presence of multiple play/prospect types, competitive fiscal terms with clear stabilization clauses that protect investors, and proximity to markets. Given the high standards and focus on capital discipline, we expect exploration spending and wildcat wells will recover only modestly, remaining far below the highs of the last supercycle in 2014.

This more selective approach is making it difficult for many countries — especially those without a proven petroleum system — to attract investment. In response, the contractual terms offered by many governments have been shifting in favor of oil explorers. This is particularly true in older petrostates, which face diminishing revenue from declining production. More than 40 countries are offering exploration opportunities in 2026. Given the lackluster results in some bid rounds, further concessions are likely necessary as countries compete for scarce capital.

In addition to bid rounds, there is increasing use of memoranda of understanding and technical study agreements by several of the majors to stretch their exploration dollars and get an exclusive look at prospective areas. Such agreements allow operators to quickly make go/no-go decisions and concentrate on the areas of greatest prospectivity. A few companies conducting business this way will not necessarily move the global metric needle, but it is a model primed for wider industry adoption.