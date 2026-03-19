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19 March 2026
The social license to pursue oil and gas operations has returned, but new realities are constraining the sector.
This is a thought leadership report issued by S&P Global. This report does not constitute a rating action, neither was it discussed by a rating committee.
Highlights
Companies are pursuing more disciplined and selective exploration strategies, focusing on proven basins and leveraging AI and digital technologies to accelerate workflows, reduce costs and improve subsurface understanding.
The oil and gas industry is facing a shift from resource replacement and growth to revenue replacement, with investor expectations for high cash returns now central to business models.
While investment in clean energy has grown, oil and gas companies are prioritizing incremental decarbonization over transformative investments, as low-carbon ventures have proven less profitable.
New global realities — an oil demand plateau, supply chain volatility and investor demand for cash — are shaping the revival of oil and gas production. Success requires concentrating capital in fewer basins, moving faster on go/no-go decisions, converting resources into reserves in under five years and making contractual terms more attractive to investors. To stay competitive with falling-cost alternatives, operators need to aggressively deploy and adapt advancements in AI, data and automation to cut risk, shorten cycles and reduce costs. At the same time, they must rebuild supply chains with creative long-term service partnerships to avoid cost escalation. Finally, they must reallocate capital from transformative but uncertain bets on clean energy investments while decarbonizing operational emissions pragmatically.
As the energy transition grows more troubled, the world has recognized a greater role for oil and gas in the future. Headlines suggest upstream oil and gas has regained political support, but the business has permanently changed. Three new realities are shaping the future of upstream.
As a result of these three trends, S&P Global Energy expects the revival of upstream to look quite different from previous upcycles over the past several years.
Companies must plan for the reality of a plateau or decline in oil consumption as oil’s monopoly over transport fuel ends. But the goodbye will last decades, and new resources must be found or produced from existing discovered-but-undeveloped resources to offset the inherent decline that every oil asset experiences. While many key international oil companies and a new contingent of highly capable national oil companies (NOCs) are in the process of rebuilding their exploration portfolios, the current “land grab” is surprisingly limited. Companies have not leveraged the strong cash flows of the past five years to ramp up activity and pursue breakthrough discoveries in dozens of frontier basins. Rather, they are carefully parsing risk and focusing primarily on a concentrated set of highly prospective basins.
New strategies focus on compressing the exploration cycle (prospect generation to block award to discovery and first production). The race is on to expedite workflows, lower costs and reduce risk. Different strategies are evolving, split between proven basins and frontier basins. This is leading to a set of breakaway companies, challengers and laggards.
While some players have decided to focus on fewer geographies and basins, others have left the game altogether. As the list of geographies and basins selected for exploration has become more concentrated, so has the landscape of companies involved in exploring them. Small and medium-sized independents have been important drivers of frontier exploration, but over the past five years, the number of players in that segment has halved due to ongoing industry consolidation and a lack of new companies.
The battleground for these companies is dominantly offshore and ranges across the globe. Broadly speaking, these companies focus on gas from Asia, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, and liquids from the Western Hemisphere, South Atlantic, Norway and the Middle East.
Basins are selected using above- and belowground criteria: the scale of potential, the ability to quickly convert discoveries into production, the presence of multiple play/prospect types, competitive fiscal terms with clear stabilization clauses that protect investors, and proximity to markets. Given the high standards and focus on capital discipline, we expect exploration spending and wildcat wells will recover only modestly, remaining far below the highs of the last supercycle in 2014.
This more selective approach is making it difficult for many countries — especially those without a proven petroleum system — to attract investment. In response, the contractual terms offered by many governments have been shifting in favor of oil explorers. This is particularly true in older petrostates, which face diminishing revenue from declining production. More than 40 countries are offering exploration opportunities in 2026. Given the lackluster results in some bid rounds, further concessions are likely necessary as countries compete for scarce capital.
In addition to bid rounds, there is increasing use of memoranda of understanding and technical study agreements by several of the majors to stretch their exploration dollars and get an exclusive look at prospective areas. Such agreements allow operators to quickly make go/no-go decisions and concentrate on the areas of greatest prospectivity. A few companies conducting business this way will not necessarily move the global metric needle, but it is a model primed for wider industry adoption.
Partially offsetting these restrained activity levels are two key areas that are affecting the speed of decision-making and the cost of finding and developing resources.
At every stage of the exploration process — from prospect generation to discovery to first production — geoscientists and engineers have massive amounts of data to sift through. Using AI allows interpreters to build models of the subsurface more quickly, test more theories and assess risks in more ways. Improvements in subsurface footage and speed of analysis can help operators capture opportunities, lower finding and development costs, and leverage smaller workforces. Industry investment in exploration technologies such as seismic and subsurface modeling has increased 22% over the past three years, according to S&P Global Energy, with an even stronger shift toward digitalization, as well as AI- and machine learning-driven seismic processing and interpretation. These new capabilities have the potential to improve workflow efficiency by 95% to 98%, based on S&P Global Energy data, closely supporting the more agile and active exploration models that companies are adopting. Even larger gains may come from developing already-discovered resources as companies leverage their gargantuan data sets to train models and automate operations.
It is uncertain exactly how useful AI will be to the heterogeneous and complex physical systems of oil and gas upstream developments, but the industry is actively pursuing paths to reduce cost structures to deliver energy more efficiently.
Upstream companies continue to adapt to rapidly changing economic structures. For many years, oil and gas producers optimized their supply chains to take advantage of globalized operations and deliver low-cost energy. Steel produced in Argentina was used in platforms designed in the UK and constructed in South Korea before being deployed to Brazil.
That world order has shifted, and the supply chain has been reset. Revised trade rules and heightened geopolitical uncertainty are forcing upstream players to reconsider their strategies, and the quest for speed is reviving the hunt for more local supplies and suppliers. The key question is whether companies will behave reactively, hoping for a return to “normalcy,” or proactively, investing now to build supply chains better suited to today’s reality.
Upstream companies are reacting differently based on their global portfolios, sizes and skill sets. One increasingly common response is for companies to collaborate through new corporate entities. For example, Shell PLC and Equinor ASA recently combined their North Sea assets into a joint venture called Adura Energy Ltd. Strategically, Adura was formed to extend the life and value of a mature basin by consolidating assets, lowering costs and improving operational flexibility while continuing to supply domestic oil and gas to support UK energy security. As a purpose-built consolidation vehicle, as opposed to a startup explorer, Adura should be able to compete more effectively in the lower-growth, higher-cost upstream environment of the North Sea.
Meanwhile, the system is under pressure from persistent costs. Despite the expected slowdown in project activity, upstream costs will continue to increase in 2026. Although tariffs are a major driver of this uptick, in some service segments, the main culprits are supply chain disruptions and switching costs. In other segments, such as oilfield equipment and services, persistent inflation is driven by tariffs on steel and long lead times for specialized equipment.
Oilfield service companies are central to this issue, and partnerships with upstream producers are key to performance. Service companies are adapting to tariffs by negotiating with customers and revising sourcing strategies. Trade barriers will continue to strain supply chain relationships, particularly between the US, China, Mexico and Canada. Even with an expected slowdown in project activity in 2026, prices are likely to remain elevated. The oilfield service sector continues to consolidate, and forming partnerships with operators to diversify and expand their offerings is a critical strategy for survival since the supercycle ended in 2014. With fewer competitors in some segments and less equipment, service providers will likely maintain pricing and focus on utilization. For operators, forging long-term partnerships to secure capacity, rather than expecting a reduction in costs, will be essential.
Another important element of the rejuvenated upstream business model is the rebalancing of capital away from the more transformative clean energy businesses. A consensus has emerged that the global adoption of clean energy is more an evolution than a revolution, and that businesses are not profitable enough to replace earnings from oil and gas production through eco-friendly investments. Global clean energy investments continue to grow, exceeding fossil fuel investments for the first time in 2025, according to S&P Global Energy data. However, the overwhelming share of this investment is in electricity, rather than oil and gas, which has tended to favor molecule-based solutions such as biofuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture, utilization and storage. After expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 34% from 2021 to 2024, low-carbon investments by GIOCs fell by almost 10% in 2025. Downward revisions to expenditure for the rest of the decade are likely as well.
However, even as these companies emphasize their core oil and gas businesses, they continue to make efforts to deliver their products with lower greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2). The technologies and programs aimed at reducing methane emissions are at critical mass, and methane monitoring and abatement are now routine for many field personnel. This trend is not universal, however, and variability among companies and regions remains significant. Nevertheless, many companies, and often the largest producers, are starting to report substantial improvements in reducing venting and fugitive methane. S&P Global Energy’s Permian Basin upstream methane emissions benchmark estimates that intensity in 2024 was 0.44% per barrel of oil equivalent, about half the amount of 2022.
It will take several years to see whether oil and gas companies’ updated strategies, rush for new acreage, de-risking of the supply chain and investment decisions pay off. Will the challengers and laggards catch up or surpass the breakaway companies? How quickly will the use of AI, machine learning and adaptive AI become ingrained in the exploration process? Will the industry implement zero-methane standards and embark on a CO2-reduction pathway? Only time will tell.