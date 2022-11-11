Daniel Pratt, CFA

Global Head of E&P

Daniel Pratt is Senior Vice President leading the Global Upstream Solutions business within S&P Global Commodity Insights. Dan has over 25 years of experience in the Upstream sector with leadership positions across multiple capabilities. Today, Dan leads a global team focused on delivering research, data, and software to support decision making within Oil & Gas markets, including operators, service companies, investors, and capital providers. Dan spearheads new product development and innovation, integrating advanced technology and data science into workflows and product offerings. His efforts generate critical insights and thought leadership, strengthening client relationships and supporting S&P Global’s sales and consulting initiatives.



Daniel’s previous experience includes equity analysis at John S. Herold and serving as Director of Oil & Gas Research at Ticonderoga Securities, where he covered oil and gas equities and published research for institutional investors. He also led the Upstream Companies & Transactions capability within IHS Markit. Daniel is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a member of the CFA Institute, and a member of the Stamford CFA Society. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Rochester.