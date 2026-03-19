S&P Global projects global copper demand to rise about 50% to approximately 42 million metric tons in 2040 from 28.4 million mt in 2025, reflecting copper’s role as the essential conductor linking power generation, transmission and digital infrastructure.

However, a shortfall of about 10 million mt is forecast by 2040 without major investment. Declining ore grades, rising costs, long mine development timelines and geopolitical risks constrain primary supply growth.

With rapid demand growth projections, monopolistic players and a geographic concentration of supply, governments worldwide are acting decisively to safeguard access to critical minerals such as copper.