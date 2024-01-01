Senior Analyst, Critical Mineral Research, Metals & Mining

Francesca Price is a Senior Analyst in the Metals and Mining Research team at S&P Global Commodity Insights, based in London. With a background in mining geology, Francesca has been covering the metals markets since 2019, initially focused on precious metals and PGMs, and more recently expanding her scope to look at all critical raw materials. Her primary focus now is the policy environment of critical minerals, assessing how political, technological, economic, environmental and legislative changes will affect these commodity markets, in the context of the energy transition. Francesca joined the Department for Business and Trade in 2023 as a Senior Policy Advisor for critical minerals, helping deliver high priority workstreams within the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy for HM Government. Francesca holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Leeds.