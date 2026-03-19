Aligning the math of carbon accounting

The scope of some potential changes is notable. The proposed update to Scope 2 guidance could introduce hourly matching and geographical deliverability for companies’ grid electricity claims. Under the proposal, for renewable certificates to count when a facility uses grid power, the renewable power must come from a nearby source during the same hours the electricity is being consumed. This change would be significant for voluntary REC markets and virtual power purchase agreements, which have supported clean energy projects globally. Achieving hourly matching could require more complex combinations of clean energy technologies, such as batteries to complement intermittent renewables. Meanwhile, locational matching could impact demand for renewable projects’ generation in regions far from demand centers.

In North America, this reframing of Scope 2 may significantly reshape REC markets, potentially leading to further market fragmentation. While the definition of a deliverable market boundary in the US has yet to be determined, proposed changes could be material, given the concentration of voluntary clean energy procurement in Texas.

Overall, discussions point to disagreement over the definition of physical deliverability within electricity procurement and market-based accounting. The outcome could significantly reshape the procurement of incentives and market behavior.

Industry-driven, product-level carbon accounting efforts

There is a growing realization that a “green premium” — a higher price for lower-carbon products — has yet to consistently emerge. Many corporate strategies and government policies were developed under the assumption that some form of carbon-based competition would take hold in the market. Without this signal, companies have struggled to allocate capital toward larger-scale decarbonization projects and the development of lower-carbon products.

Inconsistencies in product-level carbon accounting are a barrier to realizing this green premium. Existing standards and best practices were designed to be intentionally vague to ensure emission estimates were consistent over time and to be flexible enough for applicability across multiple sectors. These approaches helped accelerate corporate reporting and emissions disclosure. Today, however, the market needs less flexibility and more uniformity. This will ensure better comparability across similar products and different sectors, helping to generate changes in consumer behavior and support greater consistency in global carbon policy.

Product-level consistency is key as this is how companies compete and nations trade globally. The current lack of comparability means buyers and sellers cannot differentiate products based on emissions performance. There are limited financial incentives for lowering carbon intensity or for investing in improving the carbon competitiveness of products. Companies that have committed to cutting emissions, assuming the market would value lower carbon, face an untenable reality: Their obligation to protect shareholder value could be at odds with their commitment to lower emissions.