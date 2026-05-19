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26 May 2026
Energy price spikes and supply constraints triggered by the Middle East war are feeding into broader economic stress for India.
By Dharmakirti Joshi and Dipti Deshpande
This is a thought leadership report issued by S&P Global. This report does not constitute a rating action, neither was it discussed by a rating committee.
Highlights
India’s GDP grew 7.3% annually between fiscal years 2023 and 2026. It surpassed expectations and was aided by domestic demand, resilient corporate and bank balance sheets, and policy support.
Growth in fiscal year 2027 is expected to slow to 6.6%, from our earlier estimate of 7.1%, as the Middle East conflict continues to disrupt energy flows, prices, trade and investment.
The conflict has put a spotlight on energy and food security. Alongside reforms, these will be critical to achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
The Middle East war underscores the need for structural energy de-risking. India must raise strategic petroleum reserves alongside diversifying its energy sources and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. The country ranks second globally in fertilizer production, but demand growth is outpacing supply, which relies heavily on imported raw materials. Global supply disruptions make domestic fertilizer security essential for food security.
India’s annual GDP growth of 7.3% between fiscal years 2023 and 2026 (April 1 to March 31) was shaped by strong domestic demand and supportive policies. In fiscal year 2026, growth of 7.6% and inflation of 2.0% were more favorable than anticipated.
High tariffs imposed by the US had a lower-than-expected impact on exports due to front-loading, diversification, robust services and exemptions for fast-growing sectors such as electronics.
Rate cuts by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and fiscal stimulus in the form of goods and services tax rate rationalization, income tax relief and direct benefit transfers created an upside to growth.
The low current account deficit (CAD), healthy foreign exchange reserves, strong corporate and bank balance sheets, and fiscal prudence bolstered India’s resilience, with capital outflows and a depreciating rupee the main challenges in an otherwise dynamic macroeconomic story.
The Middle East war has been the biggest test of India’s resilience in recent years. It triggered the largest energy shock on record, and its consequences extend to freight and insurance costs, supply chains, and fertilizers, which have a multidimensional impact on the economy. Its ultimate impact will depend on the scale, intensity and duration of the conflict.
The Middle East war has led to energy price spikes and supply constraints, which are feeding into broader economic stress.
Higher crude oil prices and tighter gas supplies will weigh on growth, especially in manufacturing, construction and services such as travel, transport and restaurants. Some manufacturers are shifting to alternative fuels, but cost pressures persist.
India’s exposure to the Middle East amplifies these risks. The region accounts for 45%-50% of India’s oil imports and is a key source of gas, fertilizer and industrial inputs. It also accounts for 22% of India’s goods imports and 13% of exports. Exposure in sectors such as basmati rice, meat, ceramics, petroleum products, and gems and jewelry is even higher. The Gulf Cooperation Council countries contribute 38% of India’s remittance inflows, supporting millions of households. The Middle East’s share in India’s foreign direct investment has risen rapidly in recent years.
The growth outlook for fiscal year 2027 now stands at 6.6%. This is below our earlier forecast of 7.1% and 7.6% in fiscal year 2026, driven by the continuation of the Middle East war as well as the destruction of energy infrastructure and consequent gas supply shortages slowing industrial production. Brent crude oil is forecast to average $96/barrel this fiscal year and about $90/barrel in fiscal year 2027.
Healthy private consumption and steady investment should support growth. Exports should be aided by lower US tariffs, but disruptions in exports to the Middle East, rising shipping costs and constraints, and weakening global demand will keep export growth tepid.
Our average inflation forecast for fiscal year 2027 is expected to rise to 5.1% from 2.0% in fiscal year 2026 amid elevated energy prices. The government is absorbing the impact of higher crude oil prices on consumers, but persistently high global prices could push up retail fuel prices for cooking and transportation. Second-round effects on core inflation via higher energy, trade and transportation costs are also likely. The adverse impact of heat waves and higher risk from below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall are upside risks to food inflation. Import costs for petroleum, fertilizer and gas will weigh on India’s import bill this fiscal year. Weaker exports and a short-term impact on remittance flows from the Middle East will widen the CAD.
The upside to CAD structurally pressures the rupee. A prolonged conflict, rising global inflation, hawkish global central bank commentary and rising US yields could dampen capital flows and increase volatility in the interim. We expect the rupee to remain weak but to settle at approximately 93 rupees to the US dollar by March 2027, assuming the RBI continues to use tools to contain extreme currency volatility.
Bond yields are expected to remain sticky as rising crude oil prices, higher inflation, reduced monetary policy space, fiscal pressure and weak foreign investor sentiment weigh on them. We expect the benchmark 10-year government bond yield to settle at approximately 7% by March 2027.
Since the onset of the Middle East war, the RBI has mitigated stress in financial and currency markets through open-market operations and foreign exchange regulations. Simultaneously, the government has introduced measures to cushion the economy from rising import costs and supply disruptions, prioritizing consumers while extending sector-specific support.
Energy availability measures include directing refiners to boost LPG output by diverting feedstock and prioritizing natural gas allocation. Domestic piped natural gas, compressed natural gas for transportation and LPG have received full-supply priority, followed by fertilizers, industry and city gas networks with prespecified allocations.
Additional steps include raising export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel, cutting excise duties on petrol and diesel, increasing commercial LPG allocation, extending export credit timelines, and granting temporary customs duty exemptions on key petrochemical products. A prolonged conflict could strain public finances due to higher subsidies and limit monetary policy space as inflation risks rise.