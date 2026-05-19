The Middle East war underscores the need for structural energy de-risking. India must raise strategic petroleum reserves alongside diversifying its energy sources and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. The country ranks second globally in fertilizer production, but demand growth is outpacing supply, which relies heavily on imported raw materials. Global supply disruptions make domestic fertilizer security essential for food security.

India’s annual GDP growth of 7.3% between fiscal years 2023 and 2026 (April 1 to March 31) was shaped by strong domestic demand and supportive policies. In fiscal year 2026, growth of 7.6% and inflation of 2.0% were more favorable than anticipated.

High tariffs imposed by the US had a lower-than-expected impact on exports due to front-loading, diversification, robust services and exemptions for fast-growing sectors such as electronics.

Rate cuts by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and fiscal stimulus in the form of goods and services tax rate rationalization, income tax relief and direct benefit transfers created an upside to growth.

The low current account deficit (CAD), healthy foreign exchange reserves, strong corporate and bank balance sheets, and fiscal prudence bolstered India’s resilience, with capital outflows and a depreciating rupee the main challenges in an otherwise dynamic macroeconomic story.

The Middle East war has been the biggest test of India’s resilience in recent years. It triggered the largest energy shock on record, and its consequences extend to freight and insurance costs, supply chains, and fertilizers, which have a multidimensional impact on the economy. Its ultimate impact will depend on the scale, intensity and duration of the conflict.