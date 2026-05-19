India’s geographical proximity to the Middle East means that energy flows from the region are embedded in the country’s energy system and play a critical role in meeting its growing demand. In February 2026, before the crisis hit, India was dependent on flows inside the Strait for approximately 60% of its crude oil and LNG imports and approximately 85% of its LPG imports.

These supplies are mostly on long-term contracts and shoulder India’s baseload oil demand. In a normal market, the Middle Eastern hydrocarbon molecule is often the most economically efficient source of energy for the Indian energy system. India was one of the first markets to face a physical supply challenge when the Strait was effectively closed.

This scale of baseload supply disruption is always a challenge and requires an immediate pivot to alternative sources. India reacted quickly to the reduced supply of crude oil by procuring any available barrels, including floating Russian barrels intended for Indian markets but not taken up due to sanctions actions from late 2025. This provided immediate supply relief to refiners facing shortages. Flows from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu also provided partial relief.

The situation continues to evolve and is precarious for LPG, which fuels Indian kitchens. India chose to shore up domestic supplies from refineries while undertaking a massive demand-management exercise. Natural gas demand management is ongoing as policymakers prioritize gas availability for residential customers, leaving India’s key industrial corridors without fuel.

Supply diversification has long been a policy objective for India, but the war highlights an uncomfortable reality: Proximity, infrastructure compatibility and contractual legacy continue to anchor India to Middle Eastern molecules. Alternative sources can mitigate shock but rarely replace the economic and logistical efficiency of the Gulf in real time.

Building reserves for temporary shock absorption is critical to mitigating physical risk, as it gives the energy system more leeway to maneuver. India’s resilience will depend less on abandoning legacy trade routes than on improving flexibility in contracts, refining configurations, expanding shipping access and enhancing demand response.