AI models have become vastly more efficient. Research teams from Epoch AI, MIT FutureTech, MIT CSAIL and Northeastern University found that the compute resources needed to reach a given pretraining performance level have halved roughly every eight months since 2012. That rapid progress hasn't just come from advances in chips and overall hardware; smarter algorithms have played a large part.

The adoption of more resource-efficient machine-learning approaches such as mixture-of-experts architecture (which only activates relevant model parameters for a given input), along with advanced AI optimization techniques like quantization, kernel fusion and speculative decoding, have sharply reduced how much energy each model output consumes. Google, for example, says its Gemini models used 33 times less energy per text prompt in May 2025 than they did a year earlier. These strides have mainly benefited inference workloads, which now make up the majority of AI compute use in enterprise settings.

Meanwhile, AI hardware efficiency is also improving exponentially. Semiconductor equipment vendor Applied Materials — whose deposition, etch and metrology systems are embedded in virtually every advanced logic fab — has revised its long-term performance-per-watt roadmap from a 1,000x target (set in 2018) to 10,000x by 2040, driven by materials engineering advances. If that trajectory holds, it represents a compounding efficiency gain at the materials layer that sits beneath the headline GPU benchmarks.

GPU generations were historically released on a two-year cycle, but since 2024, NVIDIA and AMD, pressured by the huge demand for AI infrastructure, have both moved toward a one-year update rhythm for their flagship data center architectures. NVIDA claims that its new Vera Rubin platform, which began sampling to customers in February 2026, will deliver 10 times the performance per watt of the current-generation Blackwell platform, and can train mixture-of-experts models using only 25% of the GPUs required by Blackwell for the same outcome. For inference work, token costs could also drop by 10 times.

The problem is that a Rubin GPU draws up to 2.3 kW of power, which is roughly double that of Blackwell. A full NVL72 rack consumes 350–600 kW, requiring infrastructure upgrades that existing facilities weren't built to support.

Despite this, NVIDA cites Blackwell system-level efficiencies of up to 50x performance per watt and 35x performance per dollar compared with the prior Hopper generation, achieved through the more holistic co-design process of the chips and the interconnect and software optimizations, which enables more work at the same fixed power and budget levels. The biggest energy savings come from system consolidation, though. For example, a 2,000-GPU Blackwell system for training using only 4 MW can effectively replace a cluster of 8,000 Hopper GPUs consuming 15 MW.

Compared with traditional CPUs, GPUs are optimized for massive parallel processing and matrix operations, making them far more efficient for running AI workloads. They also use integrated high-bandwidth memory to avoid data bottlenecks. Specialized AI chips (such as Google's TPU and Amazon's Inferentia) are further optimized for specific algorithms and cloud stacks. These efficiencies can be used to reduce total energy consumption or to increase computational rack density. They generate less heat per calculation. And they enable system consolidation, saving on surrounding infrastructure such as cabling and power distribution.

However, the overall power requirement continues to rise with each new GPU generation. This is not new — GPU graphics cards for gaming do the same. While performance per watt rises, so does the absolute power draw required to meet the extreme demands of massive AI models. At the same time, demand for larger clusters (concentrated for training or distributed for inference) continues unabated and is forecast to continue doing so for at least the next few years.

One area where there is still considerable room for improvement is in GPU utilization rates, which could be improved from the current 30%-40% range up toward the 70%-80% target range of CPU servers running virtualization software. Various orchestration, scheduling and cluster management technologies aimed at pushing utilization rates higher are now under development.