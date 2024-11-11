Senior Research Analyst

Johan Vermij is a research analyst for the 451 Research Internet of Things practice at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He covers the digital transformation of the energy sector. His smart energy research covers power and utilities, and oil and gas, as well as distributed energy resources, vehicle-to-grid integration and sustainability.



Secondary research areas include operational technology security, the private spaceflight sector and autonomous robotics.



As a Cambridge Institute of Sustainable Leadership (CISL) alumnus, he has a special interest in the role technology plays in sustainable innovation.



Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, he worked as an IoT and security practitioner, managing innovation projects across multiple sectors including aerospace, government and finance.